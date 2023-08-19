Garoppolo expected to make Raiders debut tonight against Rams

New Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, along with a handful of starters, is expected to see action against the Rams in a preseason game Saturday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up during a joint NFL football practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to make his Raiders debut Saturday night against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, a person with knowledge of the Raiders’ thinking confirmed.

Garoppolo, whom the Raiders signed to a three-year contract at the start of free agency in March, has not played in a game since suffering a broken foot Dec. 4 while with the San Francisco 49ers.

After sitting out last week’s preseason opener against the 49ers, Garoppolo and a handful of other Raiders starters will see action Saturday.

The Raiders wrap up their preseason schedule next week in Dallas, and if typical protocol holds, they will not play a majority of their key players. As a result, Saturday represents the last chance for the bulk of the starters to get on the field before the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 10.

