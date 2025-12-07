Geno Smith injured as Raiders lose 7th straight game
The Raiders lost their seventh straight game Sunday, falling to the Broncos 24-17 at Allegiant Stadium.
Kenny Pickett replaced Geno Smith at quarterback to start the fourth quarter for the Raiders (2-11). Smith left the game after injuring his right shoulder late in the third quarter.
The Broncos (11-2) have won 10 straight, including a 10-7 home victory over the Raiders in Week 10. They are tied with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC.
The Raiders’ touchdowns came on Smith’s 15-yard pass to Brock Bowers late in the first quarter and Pickett’s 25-yard pass to Shedrick Jackson late in the game.
Quarterback Bo Nix and running back RJ Harvey had rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, and Marvin Mims Jr. returned a punt 48 yards for a TD.
A large majority of the crowd was dressed in Broncos orange.
Here are three takeaways from the loss:
1. Same issues offensively
The Raiders offense started well enough, driving 70 yards on 10 plays on their opening drive and capping it with Smith’s game-tying 15-yard touchdown throw to Bowers.
But it was crickets from that point on, as the Raiders netted just seven yards the rest of the first half and finished with 229.
By the time the offense got back on track late in the third quarter, the Broncos led 21-7.
Again, they could not mount a credible run game. Nor did they really try to. Ashton Jeanty had seven carries for 24 yards in the first half and finished with 30 yards on 10 carries.
The offensive line could not protect Smith, who was sacked three times while completing 13 of 21 passes for 116 yards. Pickett went 8 of 11 for 97 yards and one touchdown.
2. Defense caves on three big drives
The Broncos mounted two long touchdown drives on their opening possessions in the first and second halves. In all, they ran 28 plays totaled 172 yards and 14 points.
They also steamrolled the Raiders on a 19-play, 90-yard fourth-quarter drive that resulted in a 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz for a 24-7 lead.
The Broncos held the ball for 28:24 on the three drives.
Denver converted five third-down chances into first downs on the three drives and one fourth down.
Doing so capitalized on an area the Raiders have not been proficient in all season. Coming into the game, they were the third-worst team in the NFL while allowing opponents to convert 45.91 percent of their third downs.
The Broncos finished 7 of 12 on third downs.
3. Another special teams gaffe
The Raiders have suffered big-time meltdowns on special teams all season. The gaffes cost special teams coordinator Tom McMahon his job.
The issue reared its ugly head again when Mims burned the Raiders on a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown and 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
It was the second time this season the Raiders have surrendered a touchdown on a punt return.
This is a developing story. Ch
