Geno Smith knocked out of Raiders’ loss to Giants, may miss season finale

The Raiders suffered two significant injuries against the Giants, throwing Geno Smith and Adam Butler’s status for the season finale in doubt

3 takeaways: Raiders lose game, but win ‘Tank Bowl’ in quest for No. 1 pick

Graney: Raiders should see what Crosby is worth on open market

Raiders report card: One aspect shines while all others fail

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is helped off of the field by trainers and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), second from right, during the second half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ pride wasn’t the only thing that took a hit in their 34-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Geno Smith, the Raiders’ starting quarterback, limped from the field in the fourth quarter after sustaining a high ankle sprain.

Smith was replaced by Kenny Pickett and was unable to return to the game. His status for Sunday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs is in doubt.

Smith will be re-evaluated Monday morning, but Raiders’ (2-14) coach Pete Carroll did not sound optimistic.

“I don’t know what that means, but that’s pretty hard to bounce back from,” Carroll said. “That might knock him out next week. We’ll have to wait and see.”

If Smith can’t go against the Chiefs, the Raiders will decide between Pickett and veteran Aidan O’Connell. Rookie Cam Miller, who is on the practice squad, also could be an option.

In addition, defensive tackle Adam Butler left the game after suffering a strained bicep. Butler’s status for Sunday also is in doubt.

“We won’t know for a while,” said Carroll.

Starting guard misses game

The Raiders began the day without defensive starters Maxx Crosby and Jeremy Chinn and tight end Brock Bowers.

Then, right before the game, they learned that starting left guard Dylan Parham would not be able to play because of an illness.

Parham was announced with the rest of the starting offense during the pregame introductions, but when the Raiders took the field for their first drive, Atonio Mafi was at right guard and Parham was on the sideline with a towel draped over his head.

“He couldn’t make it out of pregame,” Carroll said. “He was sick and he couldn’t go.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.