Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby caught making obscene gesture toward fan

SEATTLE — It wasn’t all fun and frivolity for Raiders quarterback Geno Smith in his return to Seattle’s Lumen Field for Thursday night’s preseason opener against his former Seahawks team.

And teammate Maxx Crosby wasn’t about to let Smith face the heat alone.

Smith, who spent the past six years in Seattle before an offseason trade brought him to the Raiders and former coach Pete Carroll, took umbrage with a fan who was holding a sign comparing him to former Raiders quarterback Jamarcus Russell. The sign read “Bigger Bust — Geno or Jamarcus Russell?”

Smith made an obscene gesture toward the fan as he took the field before the game.

Crosby followed suit with the same gesture in support of Smith.

The actions were captured in photos and videos that have been circulating on social media, including a post from the account of Crosby’s podcast “The Rush.”

“Definition of riding for your QB,” the post read alongside a video of the incident.

The game finished in a 23-23 tie, and Smith signed autographs and took photos with fans afterward in the same area of the field where the pregame incident took place.

