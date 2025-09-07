99°F
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Smith shines in debut against Patriots

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Robert S ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) defending during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes with the football against the New England Patriot ...
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes with the football against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) lifts wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) to celebrate his ...
Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) lifts wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) to celebrate his touchdown score as running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) look on during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch with New England Patriots cornerback Alex Au ...
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch with New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) signals for the football to head his team ...
New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) signals for the football to head his team’s way after an interception by safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide recei ...
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) and teammates during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Ch ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in coverage as New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Doug ...
Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in coverage as New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) hauls in a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver T ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kaysho ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) holds up Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver T ...
Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) holds up Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after Tucker scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Je ...
New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowe ...
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97), left, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterb ...
New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97), left, sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game agai ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A Las Vegas Raiders fan watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Las V ...
A Las Vegas Raiders fan watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) makes an interception against the Las Vegas Ra ...
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) makes an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) makes an interception against the Las Vegas Ra ...
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) makes an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kaysho ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) misses a catch attempt beside New England Patriot ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) misses a catch attempt beside New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the New England Patriots d ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts, center, is helped off the field during the first ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts, center, is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) misses a field goal attempt against the ...
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) misses a field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) consoles New England Patriots place kicker Andy ...
New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) consoles New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) after Borregales missed a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) writhes field during the first half of an NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) writhes field during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates a sack against the Las Vegas Raider ...
New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) celebrates a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Las V ...
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with center Garrett Bradbury, center, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas ...
New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) reacts after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders li ...
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) runs during the first half of an NFL foo ...
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and linebacker Harold Landry III (2) ...
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and linebacker Harold Landry III (2) celebrate after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cheers on his team during the first half of an NFL fo ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cheers on his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders d ...
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass against the Las Vegas Raid ...
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half of an NFL football game against ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and New England Patriots linebacker ...
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) sack Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and New England Patriots linebacker ...
New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) sack Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) celebrates a catch for a first down again ...
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) celebrates a catch for a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal during the first half ...
New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) commits a pass interference penalty on New England ...
Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) commits a pass interference penalty on New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerbac ...
New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22)) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacke ...
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) reacts after a play against the New England Pat ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) misses a filed goal against the New England P ...
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) misses a filed goal against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriot ...
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a pass during the first half of an NFL footb ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Crai ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) reacts after missing a field goal against the ...
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) reacts after missing a field goal against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2025 - 1:07 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2025 - 1:46 pm

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Raiders sent the Seahawks a third-round pick in March for quarterback Geno Smith.

It didn’t take long for Smith to make good on the investment.

The 34-year-old veteran completed 24 of his 34 passes for 362 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his Raiders debut to lead the team to a 20-13 victory in its season opener against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft, added 38 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 103 yards before suffering a knee injury in the second half.

The Raiders (1-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime in their first game under Pete Carroll, who became the oldest coach in NFL history at age 73. But the defense stepped up in the second half. The Patriots’ lone points after halftime came on a field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Smith shines

Smith is a problem when he has time.

He was not perfect Sunday — he forced the ball to Bowers on his first-quarter interception — but he was effective whenever his offensive line gave him protection. He kept the Raiders offense moving even though the team finished with 56 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Bowers was Smith’s main target, but he also spread the ball around. Seven different players caught passes for the Raiders. Some other standouts included wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (eight catches for 97 yards) and tight end Michael Mayer (four catches for 38 yards).

Smith also started and ended the day with great throws. He hit wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 26-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ opening possession, then capped his day with a 37-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr.

2. Mixed bag for o-line

The Raiders’ offensive line played well the first two drives. Smith’s touchdown throw to Tucker was only possible because the group picked up the Patriots’ all-out blitz.

Things stalled out after Smith was intercepted on the team’s second possession. The Raiders’ next three drives were three-and-outs, with New England picking up a pair of sacks. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson had a rough afternoon in particular.

Things improved in the second half. The Raiders had a five-play, 71-yard touchdown drive their first possession after halftime, with Jeanty scoring from three yards out to put the team up 14-10.

New England (0-1) still finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss on the day.

3. Defense hangs in

The Raiders gave up 199 yards in the first half and struggled to get consistent pressure on second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

That changed in the second half. New England at one point failed to score on six straight possessions, which opened the door for the Raiders to take a 20-10 lead with 6:46 remaining.

The team’s defensive line and secondary worked in concert to keep the Patriots from scoring. Defensive linemen Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson and Jonah Laulu each finished with a sack, while safety Isaiah Pola-Mao had an interception.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MORE STORIES