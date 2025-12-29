58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Geno Smith’s injury not as serious as feared, but status still in doubt

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, left, walks with training staff and Raiders quarterback ...
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, left, walks with training staff and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), center, as he is helped off the field following an injury during the second half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen within the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in ...
RJ columnist Ed Graney’s 5 favorite stories of 2025
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll points to the field during the first half of an NFL game agains ...
Graney: Minus the warrior Maxx Crosby, Raiders look as bad as ever
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is taken down by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) duri ...
Raiders report: Michael Mayer makes most of opportunity
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks past quarterback Geno Smith, left, and tight end Ian Thom ...
Raiders’ Pete Carroll has no comment on future with team after loss to Giants
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2025 - 11:45 am
 

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not suffer a high ankle sprain as originally believed during Sunday’s loss to the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Nevertheless, coach Pete Carroll did not sound optimistic Monday about Smith’s availability for Sunday’s season finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s significant,” Carroll said. “We’ll just go day to day and see what’s happening. But it’s going to be hard for him to play, I think.”

If Smith can’t play, Carroll said Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell would compete in practice for the starting job against the Chiefs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES