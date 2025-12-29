Geno Smith’s injury not as serious as feared, but status still in doubt
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not suffer a high ankle sprain as originally believed during Sunday’s loss to the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
Nevertheless, coach Pete Carroll did not sound optimistic Monday about Smith’s availability for Sunday’s season finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
“It’s significant,” Carroll said. “We’ll just go day to day and see what’s happening. But it’s going to be hard for him to play, I think.”
If Smith can’t play, Carroll said Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell would compete in practice for the starting job against the Chiefs.
