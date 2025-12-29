Geno Smith’s injury not as serious as feared, but status still in doubt

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not suffer a high ankle sprain as originally believed during Sunday’s game, but his availability for the season finale remains in doubt.

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller, left, walks with training staff and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), center, as he is helped off the field following an injury during the second half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith did not suffer a high ankle sprain as originally believed during Sunday’s loss to the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Nevertheless, coach Pete Carroll did not sound optimistic Monday about Smith’s availability for Sunday’s season finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s significant,” Carroll said. “We’ll just go day to day and see what’s happening. But it’s going to be hard for him to play, I think.”

If Smith can’t play, Carroll said Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell would compete in practice for the starting job against the Chiefs.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

