Glitzy new tunnel walk greets Raiders players entering Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Chargers began in a very Vegas fashion with the unveiling of the upgraded, glitzy “fabulous” player arrival tunnel.

The Raiders’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers began in a very Vegas fashion with the unveiling of the upgraded, glitzy “fabulous” player arrival tunnel.

As Raiders players made their way into the stadium from the player parking area located on the south end of the $2 billion facility, they made the Fabulous Tunnel Walk, which is an almost 70-foot-long branded wall, with a massive Welcome to Fabulous neon sign in the middle — inspired by the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on the Strip — flanked by two lit Raiders logos.

“I love that on Raiders games you can see the Silver and Black and that it can be repurposed for different things,” Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan told the Las Vegas Review-Journal shortly after making the walk herself. “It’s beautiful. It’s something that definitely catches your eye and it’s special to Las Vegas and nowhere else.”

The tunnel walk has become a popular tradition in all sports, with players showing off their pregame outfits as they enter a stadium or arena before the event. In partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Allegiant Stadium’s was enhanced to be fitting of the city of lights.

“Developed in partnership with the Raiders, the Fabulous Tunnel Walk adds an extra layer of excitement not only to the Raiders’ home games, but also to the numerous championship games, international match ups, and marquee events at Allegiant Stadium, enhancing the already unmatched experience of being in and playing in Las Vegas,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said in a statement.

The tunnel walk be in place throughout the 2025–2026 NFL season and beyond, adding an extra element for players, performers, concerts and other marquee events at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans who want to take their make their own Fabulous Tunnel Walk can do so by participating in Allegiant Stadium’s Countdown to Kickoff Tours, which are available for select home game weekends.

The tunnel is one of several elements to the LVCVA’s Welcome to Fabulous marketing campaign, aimed at attracting visitors to Las Vegas.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Douglass Morgan said. “We have such a strong relationship with the LVCVA, you’ve seen the roll out of ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ and things at the airport and other locations, so to be able to have this tunnel at the stadium, it will be for our players to utilize, or even the numerous artists that come and perform at the stadium. I think it’s a great way to highlight our city.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.