Good Bye: Chiefs’ Andy Reid can’t explain success after week off

The Chiefs coach is 17-3 following a bye week and will get a shot at a Raiders team reeling from a blowout loss to the Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid got to spend his bye week checking out the Raiders in advance of their AFC West showdown Sunday in Kansas City.

He couldn’t have been too impressed with what he saw as Oakland was shellacked 34-3 by the Jets.

That’s not the version of Raiders he is preparing his team to face Sunday.

“I look at every game, so I don’t just look at one game,” he said on a conference call Wednesday. “They are a good football team. We’ve got to get ready to play, that’s the way this league is.”

Reid is one of the league’s best coaches and has proven particularly effective with extra time to prepare.

He is 17-3 in games after a bye, including 10-1 at home. Reid is also 2-0 against the Raiders after a bye.

“I have no idea, really,” he said of his success coming off a bye. “I didn’t know the record off-hand, but I have been asked that in years past. I don’t know the answer. We are just trying to get ready for the Raiders. They are a good football team, so that’s where we are at.”

Kansas City already owns one win over the Raiders this season, a 28-10 victory in Oakland on Sept. 15.

Reid has seen improvement in his division rival since that date.

“They keep getting better,” he said. “(They’ve) got a phenomenal head coach there, I mean he’s a friend, but he’s also a great football mind. The special teams coach, a great football mind. The defensive coordinator, a great football mind, and then you got good players. So, that’s why they’ve been doing well.”

Reid had good news on the injury front as he said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) both practiced on Wednesday. Okafor has been out since Oct. 27.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.