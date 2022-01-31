Gordon: New Raiders brass should stick with Derek Carr

Derek Carr has waited patiently for the stability that Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler could provide, and is deserving of the contract extension that’s eluded him thus far.

Consider the quarterbacks on the NFL teams with head coaching vacancies: Unproven youngsters like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Davis Mills and Daniel Jones. Journeymen like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston. A reliable if unspectacular veteran like Kirk Cousins.

And Derek Carr, who needs no introduction around these parts.

As the only one to propel his team to the postseason in 2021, Carr’s presence was surely a consideration for new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. And it’s time to reward his contributions amid the perpetual chaos that’s come to define the franchise.

Carr has waited patiently for the stability that McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler could provide and is deserving of the contract extension that’s eluded him thus far. He has one year remaining on the five-year deal he signed before the 2017 season.

Solidifying his future — one way or another — should be the priority for a new braintrust tasked with building upon the successes of a 10-7 season.

This isn’t a rebuild. More of a retooling. And its most crucial component shouldn’t be a lame duck after the most consequential season of his eight-year career.

But as Carr noted about former interim coach Rich Bisaccia after the playoff loss earlier this month to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, “All of those things will be decisions that I don’t make. I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass.”

All in on Raiders

In that same breath, Carr detailed the unique set of circumstances that hampered the franchise this season: Injuries at its beginning to two starting offensive linemen, the permanent losses of the head coach and a budding standout receiver, injuries to Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs.

“That’s just offense,” he said. That’s just this season.

In eight years, he’s played for five head coaches, executed plays for four play-callers and hasn’t had the same leading receiver for more than two consecutive seasons. Yet he’s remained steadfast in his commitment to what’s been a dysfunctional organization, reiterating several times publicly that he wants only to wear its iconic silver and black.

His 57-70 record as its starter would seem to prove that he alone can’t transcend the deficiencies and instability around him. Few quarterbacks can, though, and good luck trying to find one this offseason.

What Carr has proven is that he can lead and succeed when there’s adequate talent around him, quarterbacking the two most talented teams for which he’s played to the postseason.

In the last four years as he approaches his prime, he’s averaged 4,252 passing yards while completing 68.7 percent of his passes for 90 touchdowns, 41 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 97.3 — comparable to that of McDaniels’ most notable pupil, Tom Brady, who posted a rating of 97.7 during the same four-year period.

Better days ahead?

In theory, an offensive specialist like McDaniels creates even more upside for Carr, ranked this season by Pro Football Focus as the league’s 13th-best quarterback. Of those graded better that may be available this offseason, only 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers represents an obvious upgrade.

Again, good luck with that.

Forget about a rookie. McDaniels had one this year in New England and was forced to simplify his relatively complex playbook, making a proven commodity like Carr the most viable option. A contract extension would surely come with a raise for Carr, who is due to make nearly $20 million this year as one of the league’s best bargains.

The going rates on a good veteran quarterbacks seem to start around $33 or $34 million. If you sign him, you control the asset for at least a couple of years.

“My agent has a great relationship with everybody in this organization,” Carr added after the postseason loss.

It’s time for Zeigler and McDaniels to get him on the phone.

