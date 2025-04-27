Grades for all 11 players drafted by the Raiders

Here are the 11 players selected by the Raiders in the NFL draft, with analysis, grades and potential roles for each one during his rookie season.

A closer look at the 11 players the Raiders selected in the NFL draft:

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

■ Pick: First round (sixth overall)

■ Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

■ Size: 5 feet, 9 inches, 215 pounds

■ Role: He will be the featured back from day one. Jeanty still has work to do in the passing game and with ball security, but he was picked to take the field early and often.

■ Scouting report: “Jeanty is a total package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.” — PFF draft preview

■ Quotable: “ I think the word is dynamic for us. He has the ability to do all of it. He can run with power. He can run in short-yardage areas and find the spacing that he needs to make the plays, and he’s got that marvelous ability, just on any play, he can score, and that’s just such an exciting aspect to add to our football team. We just feel very fortunate.” — Raiders coach Pete Carroll

■ Grade/analysis: B. Ordinarily, a first-round running back would earn a much lower grade because of how much value a team sacrifices by addressing the position so early. But the top three defensive players were off the board, and the Raiders need to find a way to improve their running game.

Jack Bech, WR, Texas Christian

■ Pick: Second round (58th overall)

■ Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

■ Size: 6 feet, 1 inch, 214 pounds

■ Role: There should be more than enough reps available at wide receiver for Bech, who will give the offense a physical presence at the position. He could prove to be a difference-maker immediately on third down with his ability to get to the sticks and use his body to seal off defenders to make the catch.

■ Scouting report: “He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner, but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside.” — NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein

■ Quotable: “Whenever I get on that field, especially now after the passing of my brother, all my emotions I let out on the field. I’m not scared to go put my nose in there, go crack the safety, go crack the linebacker. I love doing those things. I love coming across the middle of the field, catching the rock, knowing I’m about to get hit. I think that’s where my dawg mentality comes into play.” — Bech

■ Grade/analysis: B+. Bech isn’t an explosive playmaker, but he should contribute early.

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

■ Pick: Third round (68th overall)

■ Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa

■ Size: 6 feet, 3 inches, 195 pounds

■ Role: He’s still developing his understanding of how to play cornerback, particularly in man coverage. But he should be one of the team’s core contributors immediately on special teams, and he has the elite physical traits to be a star on defense if the switch can flip for him.

■ Scouting report: “The ceiling here is a legitimate starting corner who can match up with the NFL’s new breed of supersized receivers. His combination of length, speed and ball skills is exactly what teams are looking for on the outside in today’s game. While age is a minor concern, Porter’s rapid development curve and elite athletic traits suggest he could develop into a quality starter by year two.” — NFLDraftBuzz.com scouting profile

■ Quotable: “He’s one of those, ‘I just want to be on the field wherever it is’ guys. He blocked five kicks, I think, if I’m right, and I know the special teams coaches are excited, too. They see him as being a good gunner. And I’ve already heard from (punter) AJ Cole, too, that he’s going to be a lot better this year because he’s got this guy. So, yeah, just guys that want to play football. Wherever it is, just put the ball down. I want to run down the field and hit somebody and block a kick. Speaks to the guy.” — Raiders general manager John Spytek

■ Grade/analysis: B. His lofty ceiling leaves the door open to far exceed expectations, and his special teams ability gives him a safe floor. He was worth the risk.

Caleb Rogers, OG, Texas Tech

■ Pick: Third round (98th overall)

■ Hometown: Mansfield, Texas

■ Size: 6 feet, 5 inches, 312 pounds

■ Role: He has been listed as a tackle and an interior lineman, but the Raiders expect to play him inside and compete for a spot on the depth chart as one of the rotational guards. Rogers is more steady than spectacular and could develop into a starter.

■ Scouting report: “The ceiling might not scream Pro Bowl potential, but Rogers brings immediate depth with starter upside by year two. His positional versatility creates roster flexibility, allowing teams to develop specialized talent while Rogers serves as the offensive line equivalent of a sixth man in basketball. ” — NFLDraftBuzz.com scouting profile

■ Quotable: “I love his energy. He’s a high-passion guy, he flies around the field, and anytime he got a chance to play football, he did … I’ve gotten really good in my career at kind of being able to guess the character of the player before we even read the profile based on the way they play. And he plays with that spirit.” — Raiders general manager John Spytek

■ Grade/Analysis: C+. He’s the kind of player and person organizations need in the locker room and should be a welcome addition, but it might have been a bit early.

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

■ Pick: Third round (99th overall)

■ Hometown: Portsmouth, Virginia

■ Size: 6 feet, 5 inches, 311 pounds

■ Role: He could push for playing time immediately at swing tackle or even more depending on how the Kolton Miller contract situation plays out.

■ Scouting report: “The development arc for Charles Grant projects as one of the more fascinating tackle storylines in this class. His wrestling-infused playing style, exceptional athletic traits and technical foundation provide NFL teams a moldable piece of clay with legitimate starting tackle upside. What he lacks in raw mass, he compensates for with functional movement and competitive edge that can’t be taught.” — NFLDraftBuzz.com scouting profile

■ Quotable: “A chance to add a good athlete and a good person. He can really move his feet and run into space. Chip (offensive coordinator Kelly) is super fired up about getting him in there. He fits the scheme great.” — Raiders general manager John Spytek

■ Grade/analysis: A. His film is dominant, and he has played at a consistently high level throughout his collegiate career. If he can handle the huge step-up in competition, he could provide great value.

Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

■ Pick: Fourth round (108th overall)

■ Hometown: Baltimore

■ Size: 6 feet, 5 inches, 205 pounds

■ Role: It remains to be seen how often he will be on the field, but when he is, he will run a lot of vertical routes to force defenses to back off the line.

■ Scouting report: “Long, linear target whose primary function is to take the top off defenses. His route tree is limited, so two-high safety looks could park him in the garage. He’s average after the catch on short throws, but plays as big as he measures, winning contested catches on all three levels. Thornton is a low-volume target with erratic production, but teams looking for vertical juice should have him on their boards.” — NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein

■ Quotable: “We joked with Mark (owner Davis) that this was the Al Davis pick of this draft. The speed, raw traits, athleticism. I think it’s just focusing on what he can do and what he can be. We think he hasn’t hit his ceiling, and he can refine under our coaches.” —Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan

■ Grade/analysis: C. A deep threat is a good thing and was a needed addition for the Raiders and new quarterback Geno Smith, but his game might be limited.

Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

■ Pick: Fourth round (135th overall)

■ Hometown: Conway, South Carolina

■ Size: 6 feet, 3 inches, 294 pounds

■ Role: He doesn’t have a true position, as he’s stuck in that gray area between defensive tackle and defensive end, but he’s versatile. He can generate a pass rush inside and has even dropped in coverage. He’s also good at deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage. At this point, he feels like a situational piece on passing downs.

■ Scouting report: “ His ability to penetrate and disrupt in the backfield will make him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their interior pass rush. While he may not be an every-down player immediately, Hemingway’s versatility and high motor suggest he could carve out a significant role in the right system.” — NFLDraftBuzz scouting profile

■ Quotable: “It feels amazing (to join a line with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins) and just knowing that I can learn from people like that. It just means a lot. And just being able to go see and learn how to practice, how to take care of your body and everything, it’ll be great to learn from them.” — Hemingway

■ Grade/analysis: B. His role could be a bit niche, but if he can generate pressure up the middle, he could prove beneficial for the Raiders.

JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

■ Pick: Sixth round (180th overall)

■ Hometown: Oxford, Mississippi

■ Size: 6 feet, 2 inches, 309 pounds

■ Role: At his best, he could see significant playing time, but it’s more likely he will get lost early in what is all of a sudden a crowded room. He could be a practice squad candidate.

■ Scouting report: “Pegues projects as a rotational talent at the NFL level. In a perfect storm of personnel moves around him, he could potentially be a starter, but he’ll be best optimized in a rotation that helps keep him fresh — as his combination of size and urgent play style will test his endurance. Pegues projects best to a penetration front as a B-gap defender.” — 33rd Team draft analysis

■ Quotable: “(Ole Miss) Coach (Lane) Kiffin is a very, very bright offensive mind, and he loves to win, and he loves to take advantage of anything. And he actually recruited me when he was at Alabama when I was a tight end in high school. And so he remembered what I could do, and he gave me an opportunity one day at practice to run a wildcat, and I got 20- something yards on it. And from there, he was like why not use you as a short-yardage package and just do what you usually do. So, I give it all to him. Shout out to him for just allowing me to show that side of what I can do and that ability.” — Pegues, on getting 21 carries and scoring seven touchdowns last season

■ Grade/Analysis: B. There is enough upside to make this a solid pick if he can eliminate some of the inconsistencies after not converting to the position until college. He also has an extensive history of playing fullback in short-yardage situations that could be an added value for a team without one on the roster.

Tommy Mellott, QB/WR, Montana State

■ Pick: Sixth round (213th overall)

■ Hometown: Butte, Montana

■ Size: 5 feet, 11 inches, 200 pounds

■ Role: He was a quarterback in college, but tested off the charts athletically at his pro day and generated buzz as a conversion candidate to wide receiver and special teamer. He might take time to develop, but there are plenty of ways to use him.

■ Scouting report: “I want to be president of the fan club. He is going to be a process as someone to develop as a receiver, but you can’t test better. When he ran 4.39 and jumped 41 inches on his pro day … he’s super explosive as a runner. He’s elusive, he’s competitive, he’s tough. I think his immediate impact might just be as a returner as you’re trying to buy some time for him to develop as a receiver project. Everything I’ve got on the background stuff as a kid is off the charts. Like great kid. They love him there. They won a lot of football games.” — NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah

■ Quotable: “I wouldn’t pigeon-hole him right now. I’d say we view him as a receiver with a lot of value in the kicking game. Maybe he plays some quarterback, too. We’re looking at him as an athlete slash receiver, but he’s so unique. His testing numbers were through the roof. He threw routes and ran routes at his pro day. We think he can do a variety of things.” — Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan

■ Grade/analysis: A. This is the area of the draft to take these shots. He could be a home run or a strikeout, but the ceiling is there.

Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

■ Pick: Sixth round (215th overall)

■ Hometown: Solon, Iowa

■ Size: 6 feet, 1 inches, 210 pounds

■ Role: He’s a long-term project who will have the chance to learn under Geno Smith.

■ Scouting report: “Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses, but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making. He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets. Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success.” — NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein

■ Quotable: “I just think coming from a pro-style offense at North Dakota State (has prepared me for Chip Kelly’s offense). I’m accustomed to playing under center, playing in the gun, playing a pro-style offense. I think NDSU prepared me well, just with the system, doing under-center play action, everything that we did in the gun I think is going to translate to the next level. And I’m excited to dive into the playbook and start to understand it a little bit more.” — Miller

■ Grade/analysis: B-. The Raiders wanted to find a young quarterback for Smith to tutor, and Miller is a winner even if he doesn’t have an eye-popping arm.

Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

■ Pick: Seventh round (222nd overall)

■ Hometown: Anoka, Minnesota

■ Size: 6 feet, 2 inches, 236 pounds

■ Role: There’s not much on his film to suggest he’s ready for a regular role as an NFL rookie, but his understanding of the game and a lack of depth at the position should give him a chance to compete for time early in his career.

■ Scouting report: “Lindenberg was a multiposition athlete in high school before settling in at linebacker for Minnesota. He’s quick with solid recognition and communication skills, but his lack of ideal size and top-end speed may limit his ability to carve out a consistent role at the next level.” — PFF Draft preview

■ Quotable: “I think he’s a great fit. He was a green dot guy at Minnesota, and he’s played a lot of football. He’s a high character, high intangible guy. He’s tough, he’s competitive, and I think he’s got good value in the kicking game for us, too.” — Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan

■ Grade/Analysis: C-. It’s probably a position that should have been addressed sooner.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.