Grading Raiders’ overtime loss to Cardinals

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) fails to tackle Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fights for more yards as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) take him down during overtime in their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 29-23 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: D

A football game lasts 60 minutes. The Raiders on offense played for 30 of them. They ran just 24 plays in the second half and overtime, leaving their defense on the field far too long after intermission. Conservative play calls, bad passes, bad blocking and back-to-back fumbles in overtime by the team’s most sure-handed receiver (Hunter Renfrow). Derek Carr was 18 of 24 for 210 yards and two scores in the first half but 7 of 15 for 42 yards and no scores thereafter. A week after being targeted 17 times, wide receiver Davante Adams had two catches on seven targets for 12 yards and a score. Renfrow finished with seven catches on 10 targets for 59 yards and Mack Hollins 66 yards on five receptions.

Defense: C-minus

It’s true they were on the field most of the second half. But when you’re outscored 29-3 after intermission at home, there’s a big problem. They let Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray get loose far too often and became gassed down the stretch trying to contain him. Didn’t work. Couldn’t do it. Amik Robertson corralled his first career interception, and Divine Deablo had 15 tackles. Jayon Brown added 12 and Nate Hobbs 11. Hard as all heck to catch, Murray was sacked just once, when Maxx Crosby got to him early. He escaped several more. It was a defense missing starters in safety Tre’von Moehrig and linebacker Denzel Perryman because of injuries.

Special teams: B

It’s hard to cast much blame here, but punter AJ Cole needed to pin the Cardinals deep with 4:54 remaining in regulation and offered just a 34-yarder from his 39. Arizona took over on its 27 and drove 73 yards to tie the game and force overtime. Cole averaged 53.7 yards on three attempts. Daniel Carlson made good on field goals from 32, 55 and 25 yards.

Coaching: F

We should be talking about Josh McDaniels winning his first game as Raiders coach. Instead, it’s about how his team blew a 20-0 halftime lead. The offense couldn’t move the ball in the second half and had to watch its defense get torn up by one of the NFL’s most athletic players.

