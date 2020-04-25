Grading the Raiders’ 2020 draft

The Raiders entered the draft looking for help at wide receiver and in the secondary. By drafting three wide receivers and two cornerbacks, they addressed those needs.

The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft picks: Top row, from left: Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette, Lynn Bowden Jr., and Bryan Edwards; Bottom row, from left: Tanner Muse, John Simpson and Amik Robertson.

The Raiders entered the 2020 NFL draft looking for help at wide receiver and in the secondary. By drafting three wide receivers and two cornerbacks, they addressed those needs.

Henry Ruggs is expected to be a Day One starter at wide receiver, and Bryan Edwards and Lynn Bowden have a chance to work their way into early roles as offensive weapons.

Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, who the Raiders drafted with the 19th overall pick, is expected to contend for a starting job in training camp. And Louisiana Tech corner Amik Robertson could forge a role in nickel and dime packages.

The Raiders also addressed needs at linebacker and added depth along the offensive line with their two other picks.

OVERALL GRADE: B+

Round 1 (No. 12 overall) — Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

UPSIDE: Ruggs, the fastest wide receiver in the draft with an official 4.2 time in the 40-yard dash, has the potential to change games and open up the field for teammates with his speed. Provided he polishes his route running, he has a chance to be a dynamic, go-to target at all three levels of the pass game.

DOWNSIDE: Not as polished a route runner as the other top receivers in the draft, the danger is Ruggs ends up a one-trick pony as just a downfield target

GRADE: A

Round 1 (19, from Bears) — Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

UPSIDE: Arnette’s tenacity and technique in press coverage and toughness as a willing, punishing tackler project as a Day One starter at cornerback. The hope is he will be able to flourish in man and zone coverage while being a dependable run defender.

DOWNSIDE: Arnette made huge strides between his junior and senior years, but if he digresses to previous form he could end up being a reach pick at No. 19. In that case, his ceiling would be as a sub-package role player rather than the long-term starter the Raiders need him to be.

GRADE: B-

Round 3 (80) — Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

UPSIDE: Bowden’s versatility will make him an oft-used chess piece in Jon Gruden’s offense out of the backfield, in the slot, out wide as a pass catcher and as a ball carrier. His skill set is reminiscent of former Vikings weapon Percy Harvin. His punt return ability could be a game-altering quality.

DOWNSIDE: Bowden is proficient in a number of different areas but not excellent at any one thing. The concern is gets he bogged down trying to do too many things and becomes a niche player rather than an integral part of the weekly game plan.

GRADE: B

Round 3 (81, from Bears) — Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

UPSIDE: At 6-3, 215 pounds, Edwards has a big, powerful body that enables him to fight off defenders in pass coverage and tremendous ball skills that allows him to secure the catch in traffic. That skill should translate to the NFL, where Edwards has a chance to be a high volume weapon and an asset in the red zone.

DOWNSIDE: A recent knee injury and broken foot set Edwards back, so keeping him healthy could be an ongoing concern.

GRADE: A

Round 3 (100, compensatory from Patriots) — Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

UPSIDE: A safety at Clemson, Muse is expected to make the transition to linebacker with the Raiders, where his 4.4 40 speed and cover skills could make him a fit as a weakside linebacker able to cover tight ends. It might take a year or so, but the speed and pass-cover skills could make him a starter sooner rather than later. He will be a special teams ace from the get-go.

DOWNSIDE: Muse is a bit mechanical in his movement and can sometimes get caught flat-footed, especially when forced to make lateral body adjustments. The lack of twitchy athletic ability makes a successful transition from safety to linebacker no guarantee. If he ends up just being a special teams asset, this was a big reach.

GRADE: C

Round 4 (109, from Lions) — John Simpson, G, Clemson

UPSIDE: Simpson is a giant of a man with incredible power, but it doesn’t negate his movement or quickness. A street fighter who can overwhelm interior defenders at the point of attack, it would not be a surprise if he takes over at right guard within a year and holds down the position for the foreseeable future.

DOWNSIDE: Simpson can get lax out of his stance, which makes him susceptible to the incredibly athletic defensive linemen he’ll face on a weekly basis. Continuation of that habit could mean him missing a chance to reach a high ceiling.

GRADE: B+

Round 4 (139, compensatory from Buccaneers through Patriots) Amik Robertson CB, Louisiana Tech

UPSIDE: In spite of less than ideal height, Robertson is a highly confident defender who plays with tenacity, toughness and swagger. As his 14 career interceptions show, he can go get the ball. Take the size out of the equation, and he has starter traits that can get him on the field early.

DOWNSIDE: Sometimes even the strongest of wills isn’t enough to overcome physical realities, and no matter how much he wants it or how big the chip is on his shoulder, Robertson might be a physical mismatch against some of the bigger players he’ll be asked to defend.

GRADE: B

