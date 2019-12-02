Grading the Raiders’ 40-9 loss to the Chiefs

The Raiders once again performed poorly all around in a blowout loss on the road.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football to wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here’s how the Raiders performed in their 40-9 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13.

OFFENSE: F

The Raiders didn’t score a touchdown until there were just 39 seconds left on the clock, marking their first trip inside the end zone since the Week 11 win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Derek Carr’s woes at Arrowhead Stadium continued. He threw a pair of interceptions in the first half — one of which was returned for a touchdown. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs was a bright spot, but even his fifth 100-yard performance of the season could not elevate the offense’s performance to a passing grade.

DEFENSE: D

The Raiders’ defense didn’t surrender too many yards. But the unit committed too many penalties, struggled to get off the field on third down and allowed a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter. Rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen looked as if he had the second interception of his young career, but an officials review determined he had actually committed pass interference. No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell also was flagged for his seventh offsides/neutral-zone infraction penalty of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

Kick returner Trevor Davis fumbled in the first quarter and ended up being replaced by backup running back Jalen Richard. Then kicker Daniel Carlson missed his fifth field goal of the season — this one going far wide left in the second quarter. And at the end of the game, Carlson had his extra point blocked and returned for two points.

COACHING: F

After winning three games in a row at home to improve to 6-4, the Raiders had a chance to solidify themselves in the AFC playoff race with a two-game road trip. The club failed to even score a touchdown against the Jets and didn’t score one of consequence against the Chiefs . Raiders coach Jon Gruden has kept his team competitive through significant adversity for much of the 2019 season. But these last two games have shown that the Raiders have a long way to go before even thinking about the postseason.

