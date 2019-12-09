Grading the Raiders’ loss to Titans

Here’s how the Raiders performed in a 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores past Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

How the team performed in a 42-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday:

OFFENSE: C

First half for the Raiders: 21 points, 198 total yards, 12 first downs, 12 of 15 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns for quarterback Derek Carr. Second half: Zero points, 158 total yards, 10 first downs, 13 of 19 passing for 113 yards for Carr. The team that played without starters Josh Jacobs at running back and Trent Brown at left tackle had the following second-half possessions: Punt, punt, punt, fumble by tight end Darren Waller that was returned for a Tennessee score, punt, turnover on downs. Three of those six possessions ended in three-and-outs. DeAndre Washington started in place of Jacobs, rushing 14 times for 53 yards.

DEFENSE: F

And here things appeared so promising when Maurice Hurst intercepted that deflected pass and rumbled 55 yards downfield, helping set up a Raiders score that gave them a 7-0 lead. But from there, the defense hit an iceberg and sunk faster than the Titanic. Tennessee rolled up a staggering 552 yards and 26 first downs while going 8 of 11 on third downs. Ryan Tannehill (21 of 27 for 391 yards and three scores) killed Oakland through the air and Derrick Henry (18 carries, 108 yards, two scores) on the ground. Tennessee rookie receiver A.J. Brown had five catches for 153 yards, and the Titans averaged 9.4 yards per offensive snap.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Not much here, although an AJ Cole punt in a 21-21 game that was downed at the Tennessee 6 eventually led to the Titans punting and the Raiders gaining possession at their own 47. They answered such opportunity by going three-and-out.

COACHING: F

Another week, another blowout loss, another postgame news conference at which coach Jon Gruden complimented the opposing team and quarterback, said he was proud of his team’s energy and took blame for the performance. “I need to be better,” Gruden said. Nobody argued.

