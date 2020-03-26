Grading the Raiders’ offensive acquisitions

The Raiders have added depth to their offense through their first signings of free agency.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in action during a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

While the Raiders were rumored to have interest in the NFL’s top free agent, quarterback Tom Brady, they ultimately were not in the running for the six-time Super Bowl champion who is now a Buccaneer.

Still, the Raiders have potentially made significant upgrades to its defense, signing linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. But offensively, the acquisitions have been more about depth.

Marcus Mariota has a chance to push starting QB Derek Carr for playing time. The Raiders don’t need a starting guard, but Eric Kush has starting experience and provides valuable depth.

Darren Waller had a breakout season at tight end in 2019, and Jason Witten can provide leadership for him and rising second-year TE Foster Moreau. And while he’s probably most famous for his drops, wide receiver Nelson Agholor provides another option for the Raiders at wideout to give them some draft flexibility.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ offensive acquisitions so far.

QB MARCUS MARIOTA

FOMER TEAM: Titans

AGE: 26

NFL EXPERIENCE: Five years

STRENGTHS: Mariota has always been a dual-threat quarterback, which is part of why he became a Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon. At his best, he’s using his arm and his legs to make plays.

WEAKNESSES: Mariota’s accuracy and pocket presence have fallen off, particularly in 2019. In six starts, Mariota completed only 59.4 percent of his passes and was sacked on 13.5 percent of dropbacks. Ryan Tannehill was sacked on only 9.8 percent of his dropbacks behind the same offensive line.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: As a former No. 2 overall pick, Mariota has talent. At worst, he’s an experienced backup — which every team needs. At best, he could replace Carr as the starter — mimicking what happened to him in Tennessee in 2019.

GRADE: A

TE JASON WITTEN

FOMER TEAM: Cowboys

AGE: 37

NFL EXPERIENCE: 16 years

STRENGTHS: Witten has been a solid route runner his entire career. He knows how to get open, and his size still makes him a matchup issue for smaller defenders. He can be a great target on third down.

WEAKNESSES: Witten is not fast. Especially given his age, he’s unlikely to win a footrace.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: With Waller and Moreau already in tow, Witten has a chance to be a coach on the field. His signing perhaps wasn’t necessary, but he can provide value through his leadership. And with 27 of his 63 receptions last year going for first downs, Witten can still move the chains.

GRADE: B

WR NELSON AGHOLOR

FOMER TEAM: Eagles

AGE: 26

NFL EXPERIENCE: Five years

STRENGTHS: Agholor has mainly been used in the slot with the Eagles over the last few years. He is an adept route runner who can separate when given the chance.

WEAKNESSES: Agholor has dropped too many critical passes, leading one Philly fan to becoming a viral sensation.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Agholor has experience, and his one-year contract for just more than $1 million means he’s a low risk/high reward signing. But the Raiders still need to improve at the position through the draft and still appear likely to draft a wideout at No. 12 overall.

GRADE: C

G ERIC KUSH

FOMER TEAM: Browns

AGE: 30

NFL EXPERIENCE: Seven years

STRENGTHS: Kush has experience being a backup and has started a total of 18 games for the Bears and Browns over the last three seasons. He’s a better pass blocker than run blocker.

WEAKNESSES: According to his Pro Football Focus grades, run blocking is Kush’s weakness. He has graded out in the high 40s in the last two seasons in that category, which would rank among the bottom 10 of guards who played at least 50 percent of his team’s snaps.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: Kush is not expected to be a starter, with Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito manning the right and left side, respectively. But should an injury occur — and based on history, one will — Kush can step in as a starter.

GRADE: B+

TE NICK O’LEARY

FOMER TEAM: Jaguars

AGE: 27

NFL EXPERIENCE: Five years

STRENGTHS: O’Leary is a solid pass blocker as an in-line tight end. And he’s made receptions when targeted. He has a career 69 percent catch rate. He can also contribute on special teams.

WEAKNESSES: O’Leary is fairly limited in what he’s able to do on the field, despite being in the league for five years. He’s only been targeted 77 times.

FIT WITH RAIDERS: The Raiders have a lot of options at tight end, and on paper, O’Leary is jockeying for position with Derek Carrier at the bottom of the group. Like Luke Willson last year, O’Leary may not make the team out of training camp.

GRADE: D

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.