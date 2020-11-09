Grading the Raiders’ win over the Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) as wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

OFFENSE: B

Last week, the Raiders won in Cleveland by being the tougher side and running the ball effectively. This week, they established the run to open up the pass. Both paid off with road victories. Only the Bills are better in the NFL on third down than the Raiders, who were 5 of 10 converting Sunday. Those included a 45-yard scoring pass from Derek Carr to Nelson Agholor on third-and-10 and a 53-yarder from Carr to Hunter Renfrow on third-and-4 that helped set up another score. Carr also had key third-and-10 run for 12 yards on the same drive. He finished 12 of 23 passing for 165 yards and two scores while playing behind an offensive line that was down three starters. Devontae Booker rushed for 68 yards on eight carries, scoring from 24 yards. Josh Jacobs added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries.

DEFENSE: C-minus

It made the game’s biggest play on defending that final pass from Justin Herbert to Donald Parham Jr., the touchdown that was overturned on review and gave Las Vegas a 5-3 record midway through the season. But the Raiders continued to struggle getting off the field on third-and-long and left far too many Chargers open past the second level. The pass rush was better against a depleted Los Angeles front. Nick Kwiatkoski led the Raiders with 13 tackles, and Lamarcus Joyner added 12. Two of the better efforts came from cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who defended each of the final two passes into the end zone, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The latter had four quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss. Sacks for the Raiders went to Maxx Crosby and Carl Nassib.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-plus

Daniel Carlson’s 31-yard field goal with 4:37 left made for the final margin, but other players also were key. The kick was set up by Kyle Wilber recovering a muffed punt by the Chargers. Also, Jalen Richard opened the second half with a 44-yard kick return, and the Raiders scored four plays later.

COACHING: B-minus

Not sure about unnecessarily burning two second-half timeouts and really not sure about choosing to punt on fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 42 to begin the fourth quarter in a 28-20 game. Taking the three points with Carlson in the final minutes made sense — you have to force the Chargers to score a touchdown to win — but it seems as though coach Jon Gruden got away with one by putting the fate of his team in the hands of its defense. But the Raiders are 4-1 on the road. That’s not easy in this league. Not at all.

— Ed Graney Review-Journal