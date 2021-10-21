73°F
Raiders

Grambling’s famous marching band to perform at Raiders game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 12:30 pm
 
Grambling State's band performs during halftime of their NCAA Bayou Classic NCAA college football game against Southern in New Orleans Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Grambling State’s “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” will perform at halftime of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

The band has appeared at Super Bowls and presidential inaugurations.

“The band is excited about our upcoming performance for the Raiders,” band director Nikole Roebuck said in a statement. “To be the first marching band to perform at an NFL game in Las Vegas is another first for the band. We are looking forward to bringing the house down with our high-energy packed show. Look out Vegas, the World Famed is coming to put on a great show!!!”

The Raiders-Eagles game begins at 1:05 p.m.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

