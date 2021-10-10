Gruden also disparaged NFL commissioner, owners in emails

Raiders coach Jon Gruden used vulgar language to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in one of several emails that were among the materials provided by the league to the Raiders this past week, Gruden confirmed to ESPN.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders coach Jon Gruden used vulgar language to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in one of several emails that were among the materials provided by the league to the Raiders this past week, Gruden confirmed to ESPN.

The sports network reported Sunday morning that Gruden’s emails also included harsh criticism for a handful of team owners who were involved in the 2011 labor disagreement that led to a lockout.

“I was in a bad frame of mind at the time [in 2011], and I called Roger Goodell a [expletive] in one of these emails too,” the Raiders coach told ESPN on Friday night. “They were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love. I was on a mission with high school football [in the Tampa, Florida, area] during that time, and there were a lot of parents who were scared about letting their kids play football. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

Efforts to reach Gruden for further confirmation were unsuccessful. The Raiders play host to the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Gruden did not identify any of the owners he cited in a negative light pertaining to the labor negotiations.

Gruden told ESPN that he was aware of five to seven emails that were flagged by the league. Gruden was working as an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” at the time.

The NFL has said it is exploring disciplinary measures that might be taken against Gruden, although he was not employed by the NFL or any of its teams when the emails were sent.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that one of Gruden’s emails included a racist comment in reference to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.