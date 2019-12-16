Gruden, Carr surprised when clock stopped after Carr’s slide

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr were surprised that Carr was ruled out of bounds when he slid with just before two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

OAKLAND — When Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a designed run for 12 yards on second-and-9 with 2:12 left, he and head coach Jon Gruden assumed the clock would run through the two-minute warning. Carr slid to end the play, appearing to clearly begin that process in-bounds — which is not supposed to cause a stoppage.

But that’s not what the officials ruled.

The Raiders huddled on the field, waiting for the whistles to indicate the two-minute warning. But, as Gruden poetically put it, that never happened.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve got people up in the press box that clearly tell me he gave himself up in the field of play, and I’m waiting for the clock to wind to two minutes,” Gruden said. “I’m still waiting, and it never happened. Unbelievable.”

The ruling was critical because the Raiders were then assessed a delay of game penalty. That gave them a first-and-15 with 2:05 left instead of first-and-10 with 2:00 on the clock — adding a stoppage for the Jaguars who had only one timeout left.

Carr was similarly surprised by the ruling on the field.

“It’s one of the most shocking moments of my life, if I’m being honest. I understand the rule differently, I guess,” he said.

Carr didn’t want to address what the officials told him on the field.

“I’ll keep my money in my pocket,” he said.

But Gruden said he thought the ruling might get changed once it is reviewed by the league office in New York., too late of course to change the outcome of Sunday’s game.

“I thought that’s the reasoning for instant replay,” Gruden said. “We’ve had New York City chime in and make a couple calls — one in Kansas City and one in New York. I thought they’d make one today to correct that. But obviously it was a big play in that situation. We’ll see what the league says about it.”

