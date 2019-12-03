Gruden says relocation to Las Vegas ‘tough’ but ‘exciting’

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says leaving Oakland will be tough, but he’s excited about what’s to come.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — While everyone knows this is the Raiders’ last season in Oakland, the move to Las Vegas in 2020 has not been much of a topic of conversation with head coach Jon Gruden throughout the year.

But with the Raiders preparing to play their final two home games at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum this week and next, Gruden was asked if he’s thinking about it at all as the end of the franchise’s time playing games in the Bay Area draws near.

“That’s tough, man. It is tough,” Gruden said. “It’s tough driving in here seeing these fans. It’s tough the thought of all the change that’s happening — on our roster and in our future. But it’s exciting at the same time. So you try to just focus on what we can control, play it one snap at a time, one game at a time. And try to be very, very respectful of where we come from. We come from Oakland. We’d like to finish strong.”

The Raiders have played well at home in 2019, going 4-1 in games played at the Coliseum, with victories over the Broncos, Lions, Chargers and Bengals. They also won their “home” game in London over the Bears.

The Raiders will face the Titans at home on Dec. 8 and the Jaguars on Dec. 15 to finish out their home slate.

