Gruden’s emails not what Raiders stand for, Mark Davis says

Raiders owner Mark Davis made clear to the Review-Journal where he stood on the insensitive emails from Jon Gruden that led the head coach to resign.

Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) hugs team owner Mark Davis before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jon Gruden, left, after being announced as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders with owner Mark Davis at the team facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

DENVER — Just minutes after the Raiders had responded to a tumultuous week with a resounding 34-24 victory over the Broncos, Raiders owner Mark Davis made clear to the Review-Journal where he stood on the insensitive emails from Jon Gruden that led the head coach to resign.

“Listen,” Davis said outside the Raiders’ locker room in relation to Gruden’s emails, “the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice. We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for. So Jon Gruden is no longer head coach of the Raiders.

“There’s not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That’s all it is. We don’t stand for it.”

The Raiders under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia rolled up 426 yards against Denver on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, including 341 passing from quarterback Derek Carr. Also, offseason free-agent signing Kenyan Drake scored twice via a 31-yard pass from Carr and an 18-yard run.

Josh Jacobs added a scoring run from 3 yards out and wide receiver Henry Ruggs had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Carr completed passes to eight different receivers.

Maxx Crosby led the defense with three sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles.

“It was one of the best games I have seen us play in a long time,” Davis said. “I thought it was fantastic. All three phases of the game. My emotions are that I’m excited that we looked good and are moving towards the future.”

The Raiders are now 4-2 and tied with the Chargers atop the AFC West.

