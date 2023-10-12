72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 11:56 am
 
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, M ...
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and defense attorney Kannon Kumar Shanmugam, representin ...
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and defense attorney Kannon Kumar Shanmugam, representing the NFL, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the legal fight between former Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL.

Gruden sued the league and commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021, arguing that the league intentionally leaked derogatory emails he wrote and pressured the Raiders to fire him. The NFL has attempted to bring the case to arbitration outside of court hearings, and it has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a lower court’s ruling denying the league’s motion to arbitrate.

Oral arguments have been scheduled in the case for Nov. 7, according to court records.

The NFL has said it did not leak the emails, and it has disputed Gruden’s allegation that all the emails leading to his departure were sent before he signed an agreement with the Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ Michael Mayer finally gets chance to steamroll defenders
Raiders’ Michael Mayer finally gets chance to steamroll defenders
2
Raiders’ shoddy offensive line play forces Josh McDaniels’ hand
Raiders’ shoddy offensive line play forces Josh McDaniels’ hand
3
Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court
Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court
4
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby picks up another NFL honor
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby picks up another NFL honor
5
NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edges for Patriots-Raiders side, total
NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edges for Patriots-Raiders side, total
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Judge allows CCSD lawsuit to move forward against teacher’s union
Judge allows CCSD lawsuit to move forward against teacher’s union
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Nevada Supreme Court protects phone, computers of slain reporter
Nevada Supreme Court protects phone, computers of slain reporter
Raiders release defensive end after troubling events
Raiders release defensive end after troubling events
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders fans wonder: Who will play QB against the Chargers?
Raiders fans wonder: Who will play QB against the Chargers?