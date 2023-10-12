Gruden’s legal dispute with NFL has date with Nevada Supreme Court

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has claimed that the NFL intentionally leaked emails he wrote to get him fired.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and defense attorney Kannon Kumar Shanmugam, representing the NFL, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the legal fight between former Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL.

Gruden sued the league and commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021, arguing that the league intentionally leaked derogatory emails he wrote and pressured the Raiders to fire him. The NFL has attempted to bring the case to arbitration outside of court hearings, and it has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a lower court’s ruling denying the league’s motion to arbitrate.

Oral arguments have been scheduled in the case for Nov. 7, according to court records.

The NFL has said it did not leak the emails, and it has disputed Gruden’s allegation that all the emails leading to his departure were sent before he signed an agreement with the Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.