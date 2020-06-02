Guard Denzelle Good gets Raiders courage award

Guard Denzelle Good is the Raiders’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. Each NFL team has one player who receives the honor, and it is voted on by teammates.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) readies himself on the line of scrimmage as offensive tackle Denzelle Good (71) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) get ready to block as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Guard Denzelle Good is the Raiders’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Each NFL team has one player who receives the honor, and it is voted on by teammates. As the name indicates, the award honors those who show courage and sportsmanship.

Good’s brother, Overton, was killed in a drive-by shooting in October 2018 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Last summer, Good underwent back surgery, but returned and started five games and appeared in all 16.

The Raiders signed Good to a one-year extension in January.

