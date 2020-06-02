Guard Denzelle Good gets Raiders courage award
Guard Denzelle Good is the Raiders’ winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. Each NFL team has one player who receives the honor, and it is voted on by teammates.
Good’s brother, Overton, was killed in a drive-by shooting in October 2018 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Last summer, Good underwent back surgery, but returned and started five games and appeared in all 16.
The Raiders signed Good to a one-year extension in January.
