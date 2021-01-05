Gus Bradley emerging as strong candidate for Raiders’ DC job

Bradley has been the Chargers’ defensive coordinator since 2017, but the dismissal of Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn could open the door for a move to the Raiders.

The Raiders are expected to ask the Los Angeles Chargers for permission to interview Gus Bradley for the defensive coordinator job, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed,

Bradley has been the Chargers’ defensive coordinator since 2017, but the dismissal of Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday could open the door for a Gruden/Bradley reunion in Las Vegas. Gruden, while as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in 2006, hired Bradley from North Dakota State to be his linebackers coach.

The Chargers were 10th this year in defensive yards allowed (343.3) and have been in the top 10 in that category for three straight seasons under Bradley. They ranked 15th in total yards in 2017.

The Chargers issue this year was points allowed. They ranked 23rd at 26.6 points per game. However, they ranked 10th in that category in 2018 at 20.6 points and 14th in 2018 at 21.1. Both totals would represent a significant upgrade over the 29.9 points the Raiders surrendered this year.

After serving as the Tampa Bay linebackers coach for two seasons, Bradley moved to Seattle as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012 and helped build the Legion of Boom defenses that helped the Seahawks reach two Super Bowls and win Super Bowl XLVIII.

A high energy person and passionate communicator and teacher, Bradley also has a keen eye for identifying and then developing talent.

In Seattle, Bradley helped to turn Kam Chancellor (fifth-round draft pick) K.J. Wright (fourth round), Bobby Wagner (second round) and Richard Sherman (fifth round) into defensive stars. In addition, Earl Thomas and Bruce Irvin were first-round picks during Bradley’s stay in Seattle.

