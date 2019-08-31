‘Hard Knocks’ star Keelan Doss among Raiders roster casualties — BLOG

Undrafted rookie free agent and “Hard Knocks” star Keelan Doss was placed on waivers by the Raiders on Saturday.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Undrafted rookie free agent and “Hard Knocks” star Keelan Doss was placed on waivers by the Raiders on Saturday, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Doss led the Raiders with 17 catches and 162 yards in the preseason and scored a touchdown against the Rams.

The Alameda native and former UC Davis star selected the Raiders from nearly 20 offers after he wasn’t selected in the draft in hopes of catching on with his hometown team.

Doss drew frequent praise from coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason for his ability to make plays from all three wide receiver positions.

Doss is a prime candidate for the Raiders practice squad, but he must first clear waivers.

Jason Cabinda cut

Linebacker Jason Cabinda has been added to the list of cuts by the Raiders on Saturday.

Cabinda, undrafted out of Penn State in 2018, was waived by the Raiders before the start of last season only to be added to the practice squad and eventually promoted to the active roster in October.

He had 21 total tackles in 10 games, including three starts, in his only season with the Raiders.

Ateman, Westbrooks released

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks both have been released.

Ateman had 15 catches for 154 yards and a score last season, but the Raiders added significant depth and talent at the position this year.

Westbrooks had spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams after making the team as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

Offensive lineman Justin Murray was also released.

Anthony Rush waived

Undrafted rookie Anthony Rush has been waived by the Raiders on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pounder out of UAB was a standout on film, particularly in the first two preseason games after the Raiders brought him into camp late following his release from the Eagles.

He has been disruptive at the line of scrimmage and shown an ability to make plays in the backfield.

Rush is likely another strong candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers, a prospect that is fair from certain.

Raiders waive WR Keon Hatcher

Add wide receiver Keon Hatcher to the list of roster casualties on Saturday.

He spent his rookie season in 2017 on the Raiders practice squad before making the opening-day roster last year.

Hatcher was waived in September after appearing in one game for the Raiders, spending time on the practice squad with the Packers and Lions before rejoining the Raiders in November.

He recorded one catch for eight yards for the Raiders.

Keith Smith released

Also on Saturday morning, veteran fullback Keith Smith posted on Twitter he had been released by the Raiders. He had been in a battle with undrafted rookie free agent Alec Ingold, who appears to have earned a roster spot.

The Raiders face a 1 p.m. deadline to cut the roster down to 53.

