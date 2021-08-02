Have an NFL team-themed bar? Include it in our bar listing

The Review-Journal is compiling its directory of NFL bars around the Las Vegas Valley.

Football fans pack the Raiders Tavern and Grill for the NFL Draft at M Resort on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Football season is just around the corner, and the Review-Journal needs your help.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

You can view our 2020 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact Sarah Morgan at smorgan@review-journal.com.