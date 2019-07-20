104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ starts preparing for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 
Updated July 20, 2019 - 2:54 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — For “Hard Knocks” creators, this is a difficult period.

The wait.

An NFL Films crew visited Derek Carr’s home Thursday in the East Bay, recording footage of the Raiders quarterback as training camp nears. More filming has transpired elsewhere, such as Napa, to prepare some of the earliest shots in the HBO program’s Aug. 6 season debut.

But in mid-July, cameras can capture only so much.

“It’s a little frustrating,” said Ken Rodgers, an NFL Films vice president and coordinating producer who works as “Hard Knocks” show-runner. “We sort of feel like football players on a Saturday. We just want the game to start.”

From New Jersey, Rodgers remotely will oversee a 32-person, Napa-based team documenting the Raiders’ training camp and preseason. The NFL club, which did not volunteer for the five-episode series, boasts a breadth of storylines and personalities befitting the platform. Rodgers assured that football nonetheless will be at the show’s heart.

In the six-week period between minicamp and when rookies report to training camp Tuesday and veterans arrive Friday, it might have been tempting to work substantially ahead.

NFL Films could steer the first episode’s narrative and thus save itself from the frantic, weekly race to edit thousands of hours of footage before a Tuesday airtime. It could sit with guard Richie Incognito, whose intertwined bout with mental health and legal issues produced a two-game suspension to start 2019, for an expansive interview.

It could do something similar with rookie defensive lineman Ronald Ollie, a charismatic roster underdog and former star of “Last Chance U” on Netflix. It could lean on wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Vontaze Burfict or follow around coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.

Slap on some meeting and practice footage. Arrange for Liev Schreiber to narrate.

Call it a show.

Although these personalities are largely what inspired a loud clamor this spring for the Raiders to be selected for the show, “Hard Knocks” is not about personalities — at least entirely. The show prides itself on documenting camp storylines as they develop without subjective commentary.

By definition, such footage must derive heavily from camp.

So, while fair to expect maybe a scene or montage capturing Brown’s training habits similar to the attention Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry received in the 2018 “Hard Knocks” debut, only so much content will be predetermined. Rodgers prefers to allow Gruden’s team meetings and practices to deliver the thesis statement and tone for what’s to come.

“You can’t prepare to tell the story,” Rodgers said. “Authors outline a book. Filmmakers have storyboards. That’s impossible on ‘Hard Knocks.’ You can think all you want, but what happens on a daily basis is so unpredictable that you get a little frustrated in July.

“You want to be doing work to make August easier, and there is no amount of thinking about stories that really influences how much you work in August. What happens every day is beyond our control.”

Raiders in Napa

“Hard Knocks” did not follow the Raiders last year.

Had it, amid defensive end Khalil Mack’s holdout, the thesis would have involved Gruden’s deeply personal pledge to resurrect the Raiders. His romanticism toward this task and football in general might have lent “Hard Knocks” to paint a picture of how the Raiders’ mystique, while not an obvious fit amid the backdrop of vineyards and romantic retreats, pairs oddly well with Wine Country under Gruden.

Some of this thesis still applies in 2019.

Gruden is merely entering his second season on the job. He is now accompanied by Mayock, who similarly waited patiently before transitioning from a broadcast booth to the NFL. They share the task of restoring a franchise with one winning season in 16 years.

“I’m attracted to this team because it’s a great football story,” Rodgers said. “The personalities will be there. That’s always helpful in terms of being a storyteller. But Jon Gruden isn’t a ‘Monday Night Football’ analyst anymore, and Mike Mayock isn’t a TV analyst for NFL Network anymore. They are football men trying to turn around a football team that has a lot of questions in terms of roster spots.

“This isn’t a team done making its transition between philosophies in coaching staff, and it’s not one that’s just starting. We’re witnessing a team that is 100 percent focused on improving on the football field. To me, the personalities come along with ‘Hard Knocks,’ but I believe this is going to be one of the most football-oriented years that we’ve ever had because the stakes are very high at so many positions across the roster.”

To that end, “Hard Knocks” will proceed accordingly.

Brown is sure to attract attention. So will Incognito, Burfict, Gruden and Mayock. The same likely goes for Ollie and others, a case for airtime easy to build for those such as rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby — a former member of a rap group in high school who freestyle rapped inside the locker room on at least one occasion this spring— and Mandarin-speaking linebacker James Cowser.

But there is also the position battle at tight end, where Darren Waller can heighten his comeback from substance abuse and seize a valuable opportunity to succeed Jared Cook.

There are battles at myriad positions, everywhere from cornerback, left guard and backup quarterback to punter and long snapper. Rookie wide receiver Keelan Doss attended high school a 10-minute drive from Raiders headquarters in Alameda and is contending for a 53-man roster spot.

Cameras on camp

The Raiders are scheduled to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.

Rodgers anticipates Las Vegas — when owner Mark Davis or other team officials visit the city — could make an appearance, but otherwise, relatively little time will be spent there or in Oakland since the Raiders largely practice in Napa, play one preseason game in Oakland, one in Canada and two more between Glendale, Arizona, and Seattle.

Gruden, considered among the game’s most loyal students, is romantic about football and the Raiders.

So is NFL Films.

“I think people are expecting a reality show,” Rodgers said. “This sometimes gets called a reality show, but it’s a documentary program that stands back and watches what’s happening, and what’s going to be happening in Napa Valley isn’t high jinks and all that.

“It will be football. It has to be because this team needs to work very hard to get to where it needs to be. I think that’s a storyline that people don’t expect right now, but once they see the show, they’ll see this team is serious about football.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and their are going to see some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Raiders on Hard Knocks
The Raiders are on Hard Knocks this season, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the possible implications of this.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Raiders Mini-camp Begins - VIDEO
The Raiders have started their mandatory mini-camp with the announcement of HBO's Hard Knocks training camp show.
Jon Gruden on the comeback of Richie Incognito, making Rodney Hudson a long-time Raider - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the state of the offensive line, wanting to make center Rodney Hudson a Raider for a long time and where guard Richie Incognito fits in with the team. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller a Standout among Raiders Tight Ends - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had high praise for tight end Darren Waller during a press conference at mandatory minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Waller spoke about developing his skills to play the position as well. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he is not talking to his brother again over Hard Knocks on HBO - Video
Prior to the announcement being made that the Oakland Raiders would be featured on Hard Knocks on HBO, head coach Jon Gruden hinted that maybe the team would be on the show and said he would not talk to his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, again. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith Ready to Battle for Vegas - Video
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is ready to Battle For Vegas in a charity softball game that will feature various celebrity athletes, including teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Erik Haula. Smith's team will face off against former Raider Marcus Allen and his teammates, including Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst. The charity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Raiders talk about the additions of Richie Incognito and Antonio Brown
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Lamarcus Joyner discuss the additions of offensive guard Richie Incognito and wide receiver Antonio Brown at an OTA session. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown says building camaraderie is key - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown talks about learning a new offense, developing a relationship with quarterback Derek Carr and his new teammates. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one-year deal - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media prior to the start of an offseason training session to discuss the signing of offensive guard Richie Incognito. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Stadium Gets New Angles From Above - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium Authority has released new drone footage of the Las Vegas Stadium.
Kolton Miller vows to be better for the Raiders in 2019 - Video
After suffering several injuries in his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders, a healthy Kolton Miller vows to perform better at left tackle and talks about the potential the offensive line has. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr says to get used to him, he'll be around awhile - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responds to rumors that team was going to draft a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft with the intention of replacing him. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Stadium on Schedule For Completion, Safety Standards - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues its construction on schedule and reporters Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and special guest project director on the Las Vegas Stadium Paul Dudzinsky go over all the latest updates.
Carr says he's making strides in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Derek Carr, Doug Martin, Kolton Miller and Tyrell Williams discuss their experiences in the offseason, getting to work together and how their roles will be defined as training gets underway organized team activities. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Raiders improved supporting cast should help Carr this season
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about how the team chemistry is developing, what areas the they've improved their roster and how it'll help quarterback Derek Carr. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders add another Clemson player on Day 3 of the NFL Draft
The Raiders added a third player from Clemson on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. They selected wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with no. 149 overall pick. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang reviews some of the picks announced at the Las Vegas Stadium, the future home of the Raiders.
Raiders draft picks announced at the Las Vegas Stadium - VIDEO
Along with the Raiderettes, Las Vegas Stadium construction worker Dave Durbin announces the Raiders no.106 pick, former defensive end out of Eastern Michigan Maxx Crosby, and no. 129 pick, former Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson, from the future home of the Raiders during day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: What the Raiders gain with draft day trades - VIDEO
The Oakland Raiders made a pair of trades to gain some value in the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Heidi Fang break down those moves, what positions the Raiders could look to fill in the coming rounds and more at the conclusion of day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock recaps the team's moves and selection in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft
The Raiders made two trades which gave them picks in later rounds and moved down in the second-round to grab the 40th pick overall on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft. General Manager Mike Mayock explains the moves and talks about their new cornerback from Clemson, Trayvon Mullen. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders first-round draft picks embrace team's culture, tradition - VIDEO
Josh Jacobs, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram talk about the rich culture and tradition the Raiders organization is built on and what it means to them to be a Raider. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders first-rounders already familiar with each other on the field - VIDEO
Running back Josh Jacobs recalls a confrontation he had with a Clemson defender. Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram chime in on their past meetings with Jacobs.
Raiders' first-rounders on fighting adversity - VIDEO
Running back Josh Jacobs was homeless. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell lost his father at 13-years-old. Safety Johnathan Abram has a daughter he wants to provide for. The Raiders first-round picks talk about how their past experiences fuel them to push through adversity.
THE LATEST
 
AEG sees no problem filling 46 events at Las Vegas stadium
By / RJ

With a lot of interest being shown by representatives tied to sports, entertainment and corporate events, AEG Facilities Regional Vice President Chris Wright said they’ll have no issue filing the stadium for 46 events annually.