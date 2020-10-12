88°F
Raiders

Henderson country club fined again for Darren Waller fundraiser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2020 - 1:45 pm

Henderson’s DragonRidge Country Club was fined $10,930 by Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for failing last month to comply with coronavirus safety directives during a fundraiser hosted by Raiders tight end Darren Waller in support of his foundation.

The country club originally received four $500 fines on Sept. 29. Each was due to an alleged violation of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives.

The event was held Sept. 28 and attended by Waller and several other Las Vegas players, including quarterback Derek Carr. But they did not always wear masks at the event, violating protocols established to mitigate the spread of the virus.

OSHA determined the country club “hosted an event at which employees where the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, and face coverings were not being worn as required,” per the violation summary.

Waller was fined $30,000 for his participation and Carr $15,000. The event generated more than $300,000 for the Darren Waller Foundation, which supports youth substance abuse treatment and prevention.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the franchise is doing an “excellent job” fighting the virus, though he was fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask during a game this season. He said last week that he would no longer answer coronavirus-related questions.

The franchise has mostly evaded the virus during the season, yielding only a positive test from defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who didn’t play Sunday.

