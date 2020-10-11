Henry Ruggs and Trent Brown expected to play for the Raiders

Brown has missed all but three plays of the season opener with a nagging calf injury. Ruggs has missed the last two games with knee and hamstring issues.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown looks on during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barring any setbacks, Henry Ruggs and Trent Brown are expected to suit up today against the Chiefs as the Raiders look to snap a two-game losing streak, a person close to the situation said.

Brown, the Raiders right tackle, has missed all but three plays of the season opener this year with a nagging calf injury. Ruggs, the speedy rookie wide receiver from Alabama, has missed the last two games with knee and hamstring issues.

Ruggs originally hurt himself in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but returned against the Panthers and played the entire game the following week against the New Orleans Saints.

