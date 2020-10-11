64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Henry Ruggs and Trent Brown expected to play for the Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 6:53 am
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barring any setbacks, Henry Ruggs and Trent Brown are expected to suit up today against the Chiefs as the Raiders look to snap a two-game losing streak, a person close to the situation said.

Brown, the Raiders right tackle, has missed all but three plays of the season opener this year with a nagging calf injury. Ruggs, the speedy rookie wide receiver from Alabama, has missed the last two games with knee and hamstring issues.

Ruggs originally hurt himself in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but returned against the Panthers and played the entire game the following week against the New Orleans Saints.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Chiefs assistant tests positive for COVID-19, report says
Chiefs assistant tests positive for COVID-19, report says
2
Questions of effort, commitment dog Raiders’ Trent Brown
Questions of effort, commitment dog Raiders’ Trent Brown
3
Family reunion on tap for Jon Gruden in Kansas City
Family reunion on tap for Jon Gruden in Kansas City
4
Raiders face 3 daunting matchups against Chiefs
Raiders face 3 daunting matchups against Chiefs
5
Cory Littleton looks to find himself against champion Chiefs
Cory Littleton looks to find himself against champion Chiefs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris ...
NFL betting trends for Week 5
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Kansas City has won the last five straight up against the Raiders and is 4-1 ATS in those games. The Chiefs also have covered four straight in the series at home.