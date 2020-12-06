Henry Ruggs goes from goat to hero in one play

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ victory over the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, center, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, looks to throw during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 31-28 victory over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

1. Henry Ruggs needed that

It’s not hindsight to question whether the Raiders should have taken wide receiver Jerry Jeudy over Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs.

The conventional wisdom was the Raiders would take Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb if available at No. 12 in the draft, and both were there for the taking. But the Raiders did what the Raiders often do and took Ruggs.

To say he has been a disappointment before and through most of Sunday’s game is an understatement.

Against the Jets, Ruggs had a pass go off his hands in the first quarter that turned into an interception that turned away a promising Raiders drive.

And in the fourth quarter, Ruggs caught a pass, but then lost a fumble. The Jets took advantage by going ahead 28-24, erasing what had been a two-possession deficit.

But then when the Raiders absolutely had to have a play, Ruggs delivered. The Raiders drafted him for his speed, and he beat single coverage for a 46-yard touchdown catch with five seconds left for an astounding victory to keep alive the team’s playoff hopes.

Ruggs would have received much of the blame if the Raiders had lost. Instead, he was key to winning.

HENRY RUGGS FOR THE GO-AHEAD TD!!!!#LVvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/82kLmV1e5a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2020

2. Looking at the big picture

Many Raiders fans certainly were having flashbacks to last season’s meeting when the Jets led for most of the first half. No doubt they were throwing objects at their TVs when the Raiders blew a 24-13 lead and looked headed to defeat.

As has been documented more than a few times, the Raiders visited the Jets last season at 6-4 with high hopes of making the playoffs. They left the Meadowlands with a 34-3 spanking that led to a late-season spiral.

Now the Raiders are 7-5 after the victory in the rematch, and they have their postseason goals in front of them. With the Indianapolis Colts coming to Allegiant Stadium next Sunday, the Raiders face one of the teams they’re competing with for a playoff spot.

The Raiders found a way against the Jets, but they still have plenty of work ahead.

A similar performance against the Colts likely won’t result in a victory.

3. What were the Jets thinking?

Jets coach Adam Gase is under tremendous heat, and few think he will return next season. But this loss for the Jets was as much on defensive coordinator Gregg Williams as anyone.

He didn’t force Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw underneath or force a deep pass into coverage. How Ruggs was in single coverage on that winning play is inexcusable.

The defensive strategy certainly will be seen by conspiracy theorists as proof the Jets wanted to lose to secure the top draft pick and a shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But this coaching staff likely won’t be around to coach Lawrence, if he becomes a Jet. Which makes the final defensive strategy even more baffling.

Not that the Raiders are complaining. They took the gift handed to them.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.