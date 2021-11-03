73°F
Raiders

Henry Ruggs merch pulled from some retailers after fatal crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2021 - 10:44 am
 
A Henry Ruggs III jersey is shown for sale in a screenshot from NFLShop.com on Wednesday,Nov. 3, 2021, one day after Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas. (NFLShop.com)
A variety of merchandise is shown at The Raider Image official team store inside of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In less than 24 hours, Henry Ruggs went from being one of the most marketable players on the Raiders’ roster to unemployed.

The former Raiders wide receiver was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.

Overnight, merchandise bearing Ruggs’ name was scrubbed from the Raider Image and Nike websites, but jerseys are still available for purchase on Fanatics and NFL Shop.

A shirt also promoting Ruggs’ speed on the field with the words “Speed Kills” has also been pulled from merchandising websites not affiliated with the team.

A shirt promoting the speed of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs saying "Speed Kills" ha ...
A shirt promoting the speed of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs saying "Speed Kills" has been pulled from multiple websites after his involvement in a fatal crash on Tuesday. (Screenshot/www.breakingt.com)

It’s unclear if Raiders Images stores in Las Vegas have pulled his jersey from the shelves.

