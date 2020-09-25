Henry Ruggs out for Raiders game at New England

The Raiders released their injury report Friday, and three players will not play in Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) streaks towards the end zone in the first quarter of their road game with the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots because of knee and hamstring injuries.

Not having Ruggs, a first-round pick, deprives the Raiders of a deep threat when they play the Patriots at 10 a.m. He showed that big-play ability in the season opener at the Carolina Panthers by catching a 45-yard pass to set up an early touchdown, but a knee injury greatly limited his production in the second half.

In addition to Ruggs, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) are out. Tight end Darren Waller (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (hip), guard Denzelle Good (thumb and illness) and offensive tackle Sam Young (groin) are questionable.

