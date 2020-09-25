95°F
Raiders

Henry Ruggs out for Raiders game at New England

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 1:01 pm
 

Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots because of knee and hamstring injuries.

Not having Ruggs, a first-round pick, deprives the Raiders of a deep threat when they play the Patriots at 10 a.m. He showed that big-play ability in the season opener at the Carolina Panthers by catching a 45-yard pass to set up an early touchdown, but a knee injury greatly limited his production in the second half.

In addition to Ruggs, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) are out. Tight end Darren Waller (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (hip), guard Denzelle Good (thumb and illness) and offensive tackle Sam Young (groin) are questionable.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

