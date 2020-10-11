68°F
Raiders

Henry Ruggs, Trent Brown expected to play for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2020 - 6:53 am
 
Updated October 11, 2020 - 8:47 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Henry Ruggs and Trent Brown will suit up today against the Kansas City Chiefs as the Raiders look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Both players have missed extensive time through the first four games of the season, and both are on the Raiders’ active roster today.

The Raiders inactives for Sunday are wide receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, safety Dallin Leavitt and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.

Brown, the Raiders right tackle, has missed all but three plays of the season opener this year with a nagging calf injury. Ruggs, the speedy rookie wide receiver from Alabama, has missed the past two games with knee and hamstring issues.

Ruggs originally hurt himself in the season opener against Carolina, but returned against the Panthers and played the entire game the following week against the New Orleans Saints.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

