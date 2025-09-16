Herbert, defense propel Chargers past Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’
Quarterback Justin Herbert and a swarming defense helped the Chargers top the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.
Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 19 of his 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns and the Chargers defeated the Raiders 20-9 on Monday at Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles (2-0) was led by its swarming defense, which forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Geno Smith three times. Smith struggled in his first home start with the Raiders (1-1), completing just 24 of his 43 passes for 180 yards and three interceptions.
Herbert added 33 yards on seven carries for the Chargers. His best throw of the night was a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston that put Los Angeles up 17-6 with 1:51 remaining in the first half. Johnston finished with three catches for 71 yards, while wide receiver Keenan Allen added five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers.
