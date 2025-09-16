84°F
Raiders News

Herbert, defense propel Chargers past Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 9:59 pm
 

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 19 of his 27 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns and the Chargers defeated the Raiders 20-9 on Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

Los Angeles (2-0) was led by its swarming defense, which forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Geno Smith three times. Smith struggled in his first home start with the Raiders (1-1), completing just 24 of his 43 passes for 180 yards and three interceptions.

Herbert added 33 yards on seven carries for the Chargers. His best throw of the night was a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston that put Los Angeles up 17-6 with 1:51 remaining in the first half. Johnston finished with three catches for 71 yards, while wide receiver Keenan Allen added five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

