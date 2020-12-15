Here are NFL Week 15 games on Las Vegas TV
Broadcast and cable TV games in the Las Vegas market for Week 15:
Thursday
L.A. Chargers at Raiders, 5:20 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network.
Saturday
Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.
Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network.
Sunday
San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 1 p.m., KVVU-5.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3
Monday
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.