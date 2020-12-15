54°F
Raiders

Here are NFL Week 15 games on Las Vegas TV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 10:29 am
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 10:48 am
A FOX Sports tv camera on the sidelines of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints ...
A FOX Sports tv camera on the sidelines of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Broadcast and cable TV games in the Las Vegas market for Week 15:

Thursday

L.A. Chargers at Raiders, 5:20 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network.

Saturday

Buffalo at Denver, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.

Carolina at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network.

Sunday

San Francisco at Dallas, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 1 p.m., KVVU-5.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3

Monday

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

