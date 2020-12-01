64°F
Raiders

Here are this week’s NFL games in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 3:06 pm
 
Seattle Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (30) celebrates in front of an ESPN Monday Night Football camera ...
Seattle Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (30) celebrates in front of an ESPN Monday Night Football camera during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

This week’s NFL games in the Las Vegas market

Wednesday (Week 12)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12:40 p.m., KSNV-3

Sunday (Week 13)

Raiders at Jets, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Giants at Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., KVVU-5.

Eagles at Packers, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Monday

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., KVVU-5.

Buffalo vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Arizona., 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

Tuesday

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network.

