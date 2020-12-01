Here are this week’s NFL games in Las Vegas
This week’s NFL games in the Las Vegas market
Wednesday (Week 12)
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12:40 p.m., KSNV-3
Sunday (Week 13)
Raiders at Jets, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.
Giants at Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., KVVU-5.
Eagles at Packers, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.
Monday
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., KVVU-5.
Buffalo vs. San Francisco at Glendale, Arizona., 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Tuesday
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., KVVU-5, NFL Network.