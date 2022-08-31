Here’s a breakdown, analysis of Raiders’ 53-man roster

A look at each of the position groups on the Raiders’ initial roster after Tuesday’s NFL-mandated cuts. Four undrafted rookie free agents made the team.

No undrafted rookie free agents had made the Raiders’ initial roster since 2019 until Tuesday, when four of them survived cuts.

NFL rosters are fluid, so who knows what the Raiders’ roster will look like when the team opens the season Sept. 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers. But four defensive players — linebackers Darien Butler and Luke Masterson, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and cornerback Sam Webb — made enough of an impression to earn a spot for now.

They are joined by D.J. Turner, a 2021 undrafted rookie free agent who spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler also kept all six players they selected in their first draft with the franchise.

Here’s a breakdown of the initial 53-man roster:

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (2)

Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham

No surprises here. Stidham is familiar with the system and was acquired in the offseason to bring that knowledge and back up Carr.

Running backs (6)

Josh Jacobs, Brandon Bolden, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown, Jakob Johnson

Brown was believed to be on the bubble, but the team probably didn’t want to expose the rookie to waivers after a strong preseason. Johnson is the only fullback on the roster.

Wide receivers (5)

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson, D.J. Turner

Veteran Keelan Cole was beaten out by Johnson and Turner, who proved to be playmakers in camp on offense and special teams.

Tight ends (3)

Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Jesper Horsted

The top two spots were set in stone. Horsted was competing with Jacob Hollister until Hollister got hurt late in camp and was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

Offensive linemen (8)

Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Lester Cotton Sr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford, Dylan Parham, Jackson Barton

The Raiders might try to bolster this position group before the opener after keeping just eight players. Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was released along with veteran Alex Bars. The rookie Munford has been missing practice with an injury, but could push for the starting right tackle position when healthy.

Defense (26)

Defensive linemen (11)

Maxx Crosby, Bilal Nichols, Johnathan Hankins, Chandler Jones, Tashawn Bower, Malcolm Koonce, Clelin Ferrell, Andrew Billings, Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr., Kendal Vickers

Rookies Butler and Farrell played their way onto the roster. Bower and Koonce in particular should allow the Raiders to come after quarterbacks in waves behind elite starting edge rushers Crosby and Jones, while there is plenty of beef in the middle.

Linebackers (5)

Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Darien Butler

Perryman was all over the field last season as one of the league’s leading tacklers, but he has plenty of help now in Brown and Deablo, who appears primed to take a big step forward. Masterson and Butler were defensive stars in the preseason.

Cornerbacks (5)

Nate Hobbs, Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb

The solid play of Webb in the preseason and the potential showed by Robertson are among the main reasons Darius Phillips and Trayvon Mullen became expendable. Hobbs could be a star.

Safeties (5)

Tre’von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram, Duron Harmon, Roderic Teamer, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Without question, Pola-Mao was the biggest surprise on the initial list. The former Southern California standout impressed the coaching staff with his steady effort in practice and preseason games. He and Teamer beat out Matthias Farley for the roster spot.

Specialists (3)

A.J. Cole (P), Daniel Carlson (K), Trent Seig (LS)

This is one of the best rooms in the league. No competition was brought into camp for any of them.

