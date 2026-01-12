Here’s a list of the Raiders’ draft picks and potential targets in each round

The Las Vegas Raiders will have at least 10 picks in the NFL draft. Here’s a look at where they draft in each round and players they might target at those picks.

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) turns upfield against Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) as Texas offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) pursues the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Dallas. Texas won 23-6. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) celebrates his touchdown against Southern Illinois with tight end Charlie Mangieri (89) and offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (72) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rebuild will get a big boost in the NFL draft, especially if they use the No. 1 pick to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

But that’s just the beginning. With roster needs at most positions, the Raiders must make good use of their remaining picks to help expedite their reset.

Of those needs, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver are high priorities.

The Raiders currently have eight picks. But that number will change in March when the NFL announces its compensatory picks, at which point they will add picks in the fourth and fifth rounds for the free-agent losses of safety Tre’Von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

They are scheduled to make three selections in the fourth round, including their own, a comp pick and the pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. They also added a pick in the sixth round in that trade.

The Raiders’ fifth-round compensatory pick compensates for the loss of their own fifth-round pick, which they sent to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Here’s a round-by-round look at where the Raiders will draft, plus what position they could target. The exact order beyond the third round is subject to change once the compensatory picks are added.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Wednesday. That deadline is extended to Jan. 23 for underclassmen at Miami and Indiana who are playing in the College Football Playoff championship game.

* Equals comp pick.

First round

No. 1

Keep an eye on: Mendoza is the pick barring a major surprise.

Second round

No. 36

Keep an eye on: The Raiders are expected to use free agency to address their offensive line issues, but if they strike out, they could use the second round to find an upgrade. Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, Northwestern tackle Caleb Tiernan or Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker could make sense.

Other targets could be Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, Oregon defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington and Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell.

Third round

No. 67

Keep an eye on: All three of the Raiders’ starting linebackers are pending free agents, so they could address the position here. Georgia’s CJ Allen and Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. represent great value.

Also, Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, a former Bishop Gorman High standout, make sense.

Fourth round

Nos. 102, 117, *134

Keep an eye on: The Raiders’ three picks in this round could really pay off. Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber, Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry, Utah linebacker Lander Barton, Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge and Auburn offensive tackle Jeremiah Wright are possibilities.

Fifth round

No. 175

Keep an eye on: Alabama safety Keon Sabb, Ohio State edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson and Washington cornerback Tacario Davis could be targets.

Sixth round

Nos. 180, 183

Keep an eye on: Stanford cornerback Collin Wright, Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels, BYU linebacker Jack Kelly and Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas are possibilities.

Seventh round

No. 219

Keep an eye on: Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill, North Dakota State offensive lineman Liam Becher and Wake Forest offensive tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe could be options with their final pick.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.