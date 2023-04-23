Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator

The Review-Journal used the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to make all 12 picks for the Raiders, with the other 31 franchises simulated. The NFL draft starts Thursday.

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

FILE - Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson all will make fan bases very happy on April 27, but the steal of the draft could end up being Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Wake Forest's Kobie Turner (0) celebrates after a play during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (51) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Eastern Michigan's Jose Ramirez plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55)blocks against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) is chased out of the pocket by San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (66) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 35-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Vanderbilt wide receiver Gamarion Carter (83) runs as Mississippi linebacker Troy Brown (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) runs with the ball while pursued by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

South Alabama defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

There has been a great deal of focus about what the Raiders will do with the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.

But the rest of the draft will be equally important in terms of shaping the direction of the franchise.

General manager Dave Ziegler is armed with 12 picks in the seven-round draft, giving him the opportunity to stockpile players or use the selections to target specific prospects who should be available at certain points.

“I want to get 12 contributing players,” Ziegler said last week. ”And we’ll work up until the day of the draft (to evaluate prospects and options).”

With that in mind, here’s a look at one way the seven rounds could play out for the Raiders For this exercise, the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator was utilized with the other 31 franchises simulated.

This is who the Review-Journal selected with each pick for the Raiders, with no trades:

Round 1, Pick 7

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Analysis: Three quarterbacks are off the board, with just Will Levis available among the top four prospects at the position. Defensive stars Will Anderson, Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson were also gone. Levis could be an option for the Raiders, but Witherspoon is the best player at a premier position and would be a welcome infusion to a defense desperate for playmakers.

Round 2, Pick 38

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Analysis: This probably wouldn’t be a difficult choice. While it’s unlikely Hooker would be on the board here, the draft can be unpredictable. Interior offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is still on the board and is given strong consideration, but Hooker proved too tempting.

Round 3, Pick 70

Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin

Analysis: It’s back to the defensive side, and the Raiders add more depth to the edge with an incredibly productive player from the Big Ten. Herbig projects as more of an outside linebacker in the NFL after excelling as a pass rusher in college, which might be why he’s still on the board. He’s exceptional at shedding blocks and getting to the ball. The Raiders could use more of those types of players even if he’s not a great positional fit.

Round 3, Pick 100

Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Analysis: He’s an exceptional tackler who has experience at the highest levels of college football as a starter at South Carolina and Florida State. He needs to add strength, but is a smooth athlete who can do a little bit of everything required in the secondary.

Round 4, Pick 109

Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Analysis: He’s undersized and can get pushed around, but his trajectory is intriguing. Turner went from being unrecruited to a legitimate force in the Atlantic Coast Conference and a standout at the Shrine Bowl.

Round 5, Pick 141

Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Analysis: The Raiders bolster the interior of the offensive line with the player who anchored the best line in the nation for the Wolverines. He has relied on his intelligence and understanding of concepts to cover deficiencies as a run blocker, which might not be as sound a strategy at the next level. There is plenty of potential, though.

Round 5, Pick 144

Jose Ramirez, Edge, Eastern Michigan

Analysis: One of the things Ziegler talked about was how much input he has received from people around the team facility lobbying for their guys. Nate Hobbs has been an advocate for Witherspoon, and there perhaps has been no more vocal supporter for Ramirez than Maxx Crosby. That endorsement might be enough for Ramirez to get his shot with the Raiders.

Round 5, Pick 174

Jaxson Kirkland, G, Washington

Analysis: Ziegler also preached versatility, and Kirkland brings it. He has played both guard spots and left tackle at a high level in college, which shows his ability to adapt to what his team needs. He needs to add strength to deal with power rushers and could improve at finishing his blocks.

Round 5, Pick 204

Troy Brown, LB, Mississippi

Analysis: Anytime players are being selected this deep, there are going to be questions about them as a prospect. For Brown, many of those questions surround his top-end speed. His tape, however, shows a player with tremendous instincts who can quickly identify a play and get where he needs to go to make a stop.

Round 6, Pick 214

Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Analysis: This is a deep tight end class, and the Raiders could be in the market at the position with an eye toward the future. Should they not take one of the top five players, Mallory could be an option later. He’s pretty much strictly a pass catcher at this point with great speed and ball skills to turn short routes into big gains. He needs a lot of help as a blocker.

Round 7, Pick 220

Jonah Tavai, DT, San Diego State

Analysis: Few flaws showed up against Mountain West competition, but there might be questions about his explosiveness off the line. He’s strong and has the ability to take over the line of scrimmage.

Round 7, Pick 231

Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

Analysis: He has shown excellent ability in press and off coverage. Where he truly excels is with his ball skills. He consistently attacks the ball at its highest point and his hands often find the ball before the receiver can get there. Ziegler said he likes corners who can tackle, an area at which Luter needs to improve.

