Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule

The Raiders will open against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. They also will visit Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

A short light show is projected onto the field during the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Party at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The NFL is wasting no time taking advantage of a Las Vegas market that is quickly becoming one of the most attractive settings in the league. That means the Raiders will play on the biggest stage of all on opening weekend.

They will host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. Bucking the recent NFL trend of a two-game slate on the opening Monday night of the season, the Raiders-Ravens matchup will be the only game played that night.

With all signs in Nevada pointing to Allegiant Stadium operating at full capacity by the start of the NFL season, that game will be the first regular-season NFL contest in the Raiders’ new stadium with a live crowd on hand.

The Ravens’ matchup is one of at least three prime-time nationally televised games for the Raiders, including a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4 and a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 14.

The Raiders’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns is slated for Saturday, Dec. 18, or Sunday, Dec. 19, and likely could be played in prime time on either day.

Meanwhile, their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium will have an exclusive stage beginning at 1:30 p.m.

For the Raiders, the season begins with challenging back-to-back games against historically formidable AFC North opponents. Six days after hosting the Ravens, the Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sept. 19.

The Raiders stay relatively close to home over the next five games, with home games against the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 26), the Chicago Bears (Oct. 10) and the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 24.

In and around those three games they make a short trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (Oct. 4) and to Denver to play the Broncos on Oct. 17.

The Raiders’ bye week arrives in Week 8 and is a welcome respite before entering the most rigorous part of the schedule. Over their last 10 games, they play five teams that appeared in the 2020 playoffs and make four long trips.

The Raiders come off the bye week with a trip to New York to play the Giants on Nov. 7, followed by the Sunday Night game against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

After hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 21, they have a short week of preparation before taking the field against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

A 10-day break sets up a home game against the Washington Football Club on Dec. 5) followed by back-to-back road trips to play 2020 playoff teams.

The Chiefs are up first in Kansas City on Dec. 12, followed by a trip to Cleveland to play the Browns.

The Raiders return home to host the Broncos on Dec. 26 followed by another long road trip to play a 2020 playoff team. This time to Indianapolis to play the Colts.

The Raiders conclude the regular season at home against the Chargers on Jan 9.

