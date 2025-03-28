Here’s the RJ’s latest 7-round mock draft for the Raiders

The Raiders currently have nine picks for the NFL draft, scheduled for April 24 to 26. Here’s the Review-Journal’s latest seven-round mock draft for them.

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass as Central Florida defensive back Brandon Adams (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty laughs as he warms up during the school’s NFL football pro day held, Wednesday March 26, 2025, at the Caven-Williams Indoor Facility in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) stiff-arms UNLV defensive back Jett Elad (9) on a run in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

The Raiders’ roster has undergone somewhat of an overhaul since coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek were hired after the 2024 season.

The biggest change is at quarterback, where Geno Smith provides a significant improvement over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

But they still have huge holes to fill, including starting roles at running back, wide receiver and linebacker. And they need to find a young quarterback prospect who can eventually take over for the 35-year-old Smith.

The NFL draft should provide help. It’s loaded at running back and has some first-round talent at wide receiver.

And there’s the possibility the Raiders use their first-round pick on a quarterback if one falls to No. 6.

The options are endless.

Carroll and Spytek are proven talent miners beyond the first two rounds, so expect them to tap into the draft’s depth at linebacker, cornerback and offensive line to fill roles and add developmental pieces.

The Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seahawks for Smith and have nine picks for the April 24 to 26 draft. Here’s our latest seven-round mock draft for them:

First round, No. 6

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

5-8½, 211 pounds

Only a draft-night fall by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter could break up what feels like an inevitable pairing between Jeanty and the Raiders.

Other options could be Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but Jeanty is too compelling to pass up. He’s regarded as a top-five player on draft boards and fills a massive need.

Second round, No. 37

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

6-0, 206

The wait at wide recover pays off when the Raiders nab Burden, who was limited by Missouri’s offensive scheme and takes a bit of a draft fall as a result.

A case can be made that Burden is the best wide receiver in the draft. He, Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers would give Smith ample playmakers.

Third round, No. 68

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

6-2, 217

The trade for Smith reduces the urgency to draft a quarterback in the first round. It also means they can take a big swing on a high-ceiling prospect like Milroe, knowing they have coverage from Smith to help bridge Milroe’s development process.

Milroe is a high-ceiling prospect, but would need at least a year to develop into a starter and the Raiders’ long-term answer at quarterback. His incredible athletic skills could get him on the field in situational packages as a rookie, another playmaker who would have offensive coordinator Chip Kelly drooling.

Fourth round, No. 108

Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

5-10, 191

Parrish is an intelligent and detail-oriented cornerback prospect who can immediately contribute as a subpackage defensive back. He has long-term starting ability, excellent coverage skills and is not afraid to give run support.

He isn’t the biggest cornerback, but plays with an edge and could help man the slot cornerback job.

Fifth round, No. 143

Oluwafemi Oladejo, DE, UCLA

6-3, 259

Oladejo is an ideal high-ceiling developmental prospect to learn behind Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. He also has some positional versatility, so he can move inside if needed. He could earn a rotational edge rusher role from the start.

Sixth round, No. 180

Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

6-2, 234

Buchanan was a star at UC Davis, but his transfer to Cal and the Power Four competition he faced in his final year put him on the NFL radar after he earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Buchanan has ideal size and the athletic ability and instincts to thrive in multiple schemes. He can immediately contribute on special teams and projects as a future rotational player or starter.

Sixth round, No. 213

Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

6-7, 312

Nelson was a five-star recruit and four-year starter for the Badgers. He’s a polished pass and run blocker with excellent footwork and agility.

The Raiders are set at tackle with Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze anchoring the offensive line, so Nelson would have time to develop. But his polish and experience would make him an ideal swing tackle candidate early.

Sixth round, No. 215

Junior Tafuna, DT , Utah

6-3½, 308

Tafuna is a run-stuffer with room to grow as a pass rusher.

He plays with tremendous motor and urgency, holds up well at the point of attack and can anchor the line’s interior with his power and stature.

Seventh round, No. 222

Brandon Adams, CB, Central Florida

6-3, 190

Carroll loves tall, rangy cornerbacks, and Adams, along with his size, has 32¼-inch arm length and a 76-inch wingspan.

He’s an aggressive, sure tackler with steady cover skills and an instinct for the ball.

