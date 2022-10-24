Here’s what the Raiders had to say after Sunday’s win

The Raiders used a big fourth-quarter push to beat the Texans 38-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s what they had to say about the win.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs off after a third touchdown to the delight of Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) acknowledges fans after defeating the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is all smiles on the field after the game scoring three touchdowns on the Houston Texans following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders used a big fourth-quarter push to beat the Texans 38-20 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s what they had to say about the win:

Q: There didn’t appear to be any panic or out-of-control emotions during the slow start. Is that accurate?

Coach Josh McDaniels: “We don’t need to go up and down and scream and throw helmets and rant and rave on the sidelines. That’s really not going to do any good. I’ve learned something about that over many years. Just trying to give them confidence that, if we do our job the right way, which I didn’t think we had done up until that point consistently, I thought we’d be able to move the ball and be productive. And I think they saw that from themselves.”

Q: How big was getting that pick six from Duron Harmon?

Defensive end Maxx Crosby: “We were pretty tired; I’m not going to lie. I saw him taking off, and I was like, ‘Let’s go. Thank God.’ I saw a lineman was the last guy, so I knew he was gone. I’m just so happy for him. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. Great dude, great leader. He deserves everything.”

Q: How satisfied are you with the way the offensive line is playing?

Quarterback Derek Carr: “They’ve been pushed really hard. It’s something we’ve talked about since OTAs, training camp. We’ve had conversations about it, different people moving spots. It’s never going to be perfect, especially in this league, against the guys they’re playing. I’m proud of the way they’re playing. We’re gonna need them.”

Q: Correct to say you’re having fun right now?

Running back Josh Jacobs: “I say it all the time: Winning is always fun, regardless of however you get the win. And to see the guys come out, on both sides of the ball, with that intensity, with that fire. … we’re headed toward the right direction.”

Q: What does finally finishing strong say about the team?

Safety Duron Harmon: “It just tells me we’re getting better. That’s a game that might not have gone our way early in the year, but we’re just getting better. People are sticking to the process. We’re working our butts off each and every day. It may not look like it from a win-loss perspective, but the guys really come in with the right attitude every day. We know we can continue to grow, stack some wins together and turn this thing around.”

Q: How big was pulling away in the fourth quarter?

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow: “We haven’t had very many double-digit victories around here the last couple years. In the past, maybe this or that happens and we end up in overtime in a game like that. It was good to learn from early in the year and keep getting better, then finish like we want to.”

Q: Is it safe to say you guys really enjoyed running the ball as you did?

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller: “That’s the best feeling as an O-lineman. To not have to rely on passing the ball, but to just impose your will and make those yards happen. Give Josh full credit for doing what he does. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Q: How impressive has it been watching Josh Jacobs?

Crosby: “He’s ridiculous. Just ridiculous. Since Day One, people have tried to doubt or whatever. That dude is different. … He continues to get better, and no matter what’s going on, he just finds a way.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.