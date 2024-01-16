Here’s where the Raiders’ general manager, coaching search stands

The Raiders have conducted multiple interviews for a new general manager, and the team could decide on a new front office leader soon.

Multiple industry sources indicated Tuesday a final decision on the Raiders’ next general manager could come within the next 48 hours.

Champ Kelly, who served as the club’s interim general manager over the season’s final eight games, is considered the favorite. Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds is also in the mix.

The Raiders have prioritized filling the general manager position over their vacant coaching job. The new general manager is expected to be part of the search for the team’s next coach.

The Raiders, in addition to Kelly and Dodds, interviewed former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Broncos executive director of football operations/special advisor to the general manager Kelly Kleine Van Calligan and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

On the coaching front, the team interviewed interim coach Antonio Pierce on Monday. Pierce guided the club to a 5-4 record after taking over for the fired Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. Pierce has support throughout the Raiders’ locker room and is considered the favorite for the job.

Nevertheless, as a source with knowledge of the situation indicated Tuesday, “nothing is imminent.” The Raiders still must comply with the NFL’s Rooney Rule guidelines. Part of this requires them to conduct in-person interviews with at least two external minority candidates.

The Raiders satisfied part of the Rooney Rule guidelines Tuesday by interviewing former Vikings coach and Bills associate head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The team, as of Tuesday, had not begun contacting other clubs to interview candidates currently on NFL staffs.

The Raiders waiting to do so has led to speculation the job is Pierce’s to lose. Things could change once a general manager is hired and gets involved in the process, however.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has also raised the possibility of hiring a president of football operations that would supervise a general manager. That could still come to fruition, though a more likely scenario may be the team hiring one of its general manager candidates as an assistant.

That’s how Kelly landed with the Raiders in 2022. The team hired Dave Ziegler as general manager after interviewing Kelly, but still brought Kelly on board as Ziegler’s assistant.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.