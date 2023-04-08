Here’s who the experts have the Raiders drafting in the first round

A sampling of some of the recent published mock drafts, with their pick for the Raiders and analysis of each pick ahead of the first round on April 27.

Oregon football player Christian Gonzalez (0) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon, left, tries to recover a fumble against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

While many children will wake up on Easter Sunday and excitedly hunt for hidden eggs, NFL fans don’t have to search nearly as hard for guesses at what rookies their favorite team might be targeting.

Now that it’s officially draft month, mock drafts are sprouting up all over the place.

The Raiders are set to pick at No. 7, and it could be a pivotal position in the first round. Will three or four quarterbacks be off the board by the time the Raiders are on the clock? Will they elect to trade up to get in on one of the top players at the position, or will they hold tight and try to help out the defense?

Opinions are all over the board, so let’s take a look at some of the most recent mock drafts and who the Raiders select in each of them:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The pick: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

What was said: “Levis has all the tools to be a big-time quarterback, but patience will be needed. The Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo, so Levis could sit for a year or two. They have to try and land their franchise passer, so why not here with a top-10 pick?”

Analysis: Sound reasoning, though many Raiders fans don’t seem too enamored with Levis.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

The pick: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

What was said: Raiders trade down to No. 12 with the Texans. “Cornerback should be an option here, too, but supply and demand points to tackle. Wright has good size and strength. He was impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and can get the job done at right tackle.”

Analysis: Acquiring a potential starting right tackle and extra draft capital seems like a good move. Zierlein later said on Twitter he sees Jermaine Eluemunor moving inside to guard in this scenario.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

The pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

What was said: Raiders trade up to No. 4 with Colts. “The Raiders trade up — but not for a quarterback. The job is Jimmy Garoppolo’s, and instead Las Vegas makes a move to bolster the offensive line. Johnson Jr. played left tackle last season at Ohio State and was the right guard during the 2021 season, and is coming off an impressive pro day performance.”

Analysis: Um, OK. It’s difficult to imagine the Raiders trading up for an offensive lineman.

Todd McShay, ESPN

The pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What was said: “Witherspoon smothers receivers with his quickness and instincts in coverage, and he allowed a 5.2 QBR when targeted last season, which ranked second in the nation. Opponents completed just 30.4% of passes thrown in his direction for an average of 3.3 yards and zero touchdowns, all of which ranked in the top six nationally. The Raiders have a lot of holes right now, but corner is a big one.”

Analysis: Yup.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

The pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

What was said: “If the Raiders aren’t ready to pull the trigger on what very likely will be the fourth signal-caller off the board, there’s plenty of reason for them to take a long look at Gonzalez. At 6-1 and 197 pounds with enviable speed and agility, he warrants consideration as a defensive prospect in the same top tier as Anderson and Carter.”

Analysis: Gonzalez and Witherspoon are certainly dividing opinions on the draft’s top corner.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times

The pick: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

What was said: “If Witherspoon is gone, Raiders go for youth and explosiveness on the edge. Wilson can learn at the elbow of Chandler Jones.”

Analysis: Wilson has been off the board in most mocks, but would certainly give the Raiders something to think about should he fall.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

The pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

What was said: “Gonzalez’s traits are difficult to pass on for teams with a need at cornerback, and the Raiders’ cornerback room is almost barren at this point.”

Analysis: Another vote for Gonzalez, a popular selection.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The pick: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

What was said: “I could still see the Raiders taking a quarterback here, even after signing Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Wilson would be a welcome addition opposite Maxx Crosby.”

Analysis: Jeremiah is very high on Witherspoon, who is already off the board in this mock. Wilson becomes a nice consolation prize in the Raiders’ search for a defensive playmaker.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

The pick: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

What was said: “The Raiders like Anthony Richardson, but it sounds like the plan is to move forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. In that case, the Raiders will be interested in protecting their new quarterback. They have a big hole at right tackle that they can address with this pick. Paris Johnson … has good athleticism for an offensive lineman, and he can play both tackle and guard.”

Analysis: Johnson is definitely making a case to be the top offensive lineman off the board, but the Raiders need defensive playmakers if they don’t go quarterback.

Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated

The pick: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

What was said: “This draft class is loaded with cornerbacks, and Gonzalez might be the best one because of his size (6’2”, 200 pounds), athleticism and ball-hawking skills.”

Analysis: Here’s that name again. It seems like Gonzalez may be slightly ahead of Witherspoon in the consensus rankings at the moment, though that might not be the case by draft night.

