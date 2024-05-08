59°F
Hey Raiders fans: Allegiant Stadium looking for gameday workers

An overview of the field at Allegiant Stadium during the first half of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2024 - 11:51 am
 

Allegiant Stadium has announced that it will hold its annual “staff draft” later this month as it looks to fill positions for its Raiders gameday team.

According to a news release, the hiring event will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, May 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium says those interested in applying will have an opportunity to interview for all available part-time gameday and event staff positions during the job fair.

The two-day recruitment event will fill part-time positions that are available in security and guest experience, parking, custodial and retail and food services.

The stadium notes that applicants should be available to work all confirmed Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

Eligible applicants must present a valid photo I.D. onsite, and interviews will be held immediately following the completion of the application process, according to Allegiant Stadium.

“In 2023, Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas Raiders saw a 70% employee retention rate, solidifying that Allegiant Stadium is a place of work where employees hired over the last three seasons retain their positions and find satisfaction in their roles,” the release noted.

For more information on the upcoming hiring fair, visit allegiantstadium.com/jobs.

