Hobbs out for at least 4 weeks with injured hand
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has landed on the injured reserve list. He injured his hand in the loss to the Chiefs.
The hand that Nate Hobbs injured against the Chiefs last Monday has landed the Raiders cornerback on the injured reserve list. Hobbs hurt it during the game but was able to return to action and finish the game.
By going to the injured reserve list Hobbs is out for at least four weeks.
Cornerback Anthony Averett, who has been on the IR since Sept. 12, is eligible to return to practice this week provided he is cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff. Averett broke his thumb in the season opener.
The Raiders have also signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby.