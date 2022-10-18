Hobbs out for at least 4 weeks with injured hand

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has landed on the injured reserve list. He injured his hand in the loss to the Chiefs.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) with his left hand in a cast during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The hand that Nate Hobbs injured against the Chiefs last Monday has landed the Raiders cornerback on the injured reserve list. Hobbs hurt it during the game but was able to return to action and finish the game.

By going to the injured reserve list Hobbs is out for at least four weeks.

Cornerback Anthony Averett, who has been on the IR since Sept. 12, is eligible to return to practice this week provided he is cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff. Averett broke his thumb in the season opener.

The Raiders have also signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby.