Home of Lynn Bowden’s grandmother searched by DEA officials

The home of Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden’s grandmother was searched by DEA officials Wednesday morning in Youngstown, Ohio. Bowden was handcuffed, then released.

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. stands on the field after leading his team to a 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

A house where Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden was staying in Youngstown, Ohio, was raided early Wednesday morning by officials from the U.S. Marshals office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Bowden was handcuffed during the search and released immediately afterward.

Agents seized loaded handguns and assault rifles from the home, which belongs to Bowden’s grandmother and has 12 residents. But no arrests were made.

Bowden, who grew up in Youngstown before playing college football at Kentucky, was staying at the home along with his young son. A third-round pick by the Raiders in April’s draft, he is in the process of securing a home in the Las Vegas area.

A statement released by the Element Sports Group, which represents Bowden, indicated Bowden cooperated with authorities throughout the early morning raid.

“This morning, a house belonging to a family member of our client, Lynn Bowden Jr., was searched by the DEA in Youngstown, Ohio,” the statement said. “Lynn and his young son were guests at the home. During the process, authorities handcuffed all who were present to secure the area. Lynn fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search. At the conclusion of the search, Lynn was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime. In fact, no arrests were made.”

Bowden’s mother, Melissa Phillips, tweeted that the home belongs to Bowden’s grandmother.

Please stop my son is not arrested that’s not his home it’s our grandmas house and she’s never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate — Melissa Phillips (@Melissa08581871) June 10, 2020

“The Raiders are aware of the situation and are in communication with Lynn Bowden Jr.,” the club said in a statement. “We will not be commenting further at this time.”

Bowden was drafted in the third round with the 80th overall pick. He played quarterback and wide receiver at Kentucky but is expected to play all over the field with the Raiders to take advantage of his running, pass-catching and throwing ability.

Last season he rushed for 1,468 yards, caught 30 passes for 348 yards and threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns. He started the season at wide receiver — the position he played most of his college career — but out of necessity switched to quarterback five games into the season.

Bowden said last week that he was open to playing whatever role the Raiders want.

“I just want to be the best me,” Bowden said. “Bottom line, I just want to contribute as much as I can.”

