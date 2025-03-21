How Geno Smith’s text message helped lure Raheem Mostert to Raiders

Raheem Mostert was in the middle of free-agent talks with the Raiders when he got a text message from Geno Smith that left an impression on the running back.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Raheem Mostert was in the middle of free-agent talks with the Raiders when he got a text alert.

Geno Smith, the Raiders’ new quarterback, wanted to make his pitch to the veteran running back. His message to Mostert left little doubt that Smith was not wasting any time playing the team leader role.

“I’m super excited to have you, man,” Mostert recalls Smith’s text message saying. “We’re super excited to have you. And let’s get wins. Let’s get to work.”

Mostert agreed to a one-year deal not long after to join Smith in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old brings 10 years of NFL experience and the ability to fill any role, from starting back to dependable backup to a third-down change-of-pace weapon.

It was only two seasons ago that he put together a career year, when he rushed for 1,012 yards and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18 in 2023.

But the former Purdue standout has made his reputation as an unselfish player.

“It’s all supposed to be team driven, team aspect, team work hard and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well,” Mostert said. “Wins, sometimes you’re going to get some ugly wins, sometimes you’re going to get some really good wins, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.”

The chance to play for new Raiders coach Pete Carroll and reunite with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, whom Mostert played for with the 49ers, were big factors. But so was playing alongside Smith, acquired from the Seahawks 72 hours before the opening of free agency.

Smith’s text was a clincher for Mostert. It spoke volumes about the type of leader the Raiders have in their new quarterback.

“That just tells you the type of player that he is and wants to be,” Mostert said. “(It) makes it reassuring that he’s definitely on track to be something great and also this team.”

Excited about new role

The Raiders are expected to draft a running back, perhaps at pick No. 6, where Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty should be available. A deep running back class also will offer several options on the second and third days of the draft.

If, as expected, the Raiders select a plug-and-play starter, Mostert’s role will change from potential starter to role player and mentor.

He is already on board with the possibilities.

“My role is going to be whatever I’m able to create,” Mostert said. “Obviously, there’s opportunity there … I’m just ready to get active and get to work.”

That includes being a leader in a young running back room.

“One thing that I truly try to implement within the running back room and then even within the locker room is, ‘You help me feed my family, I’ll help you feed yours.’” Mostert said. “That was just a saying that I picked up along the way in my career. … We all work together. It’s never really supposed to be any grudge within a team.”

