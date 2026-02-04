How Klint Kubiak found his way to the Raiders after oil fields detour

Klint Kubiak nearly left coaching when he was a struggling graduate assistant, but found his way back thanks to a timely phone call and a love for teaching.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The family business just wasn’t cutting it for Klint Kubiak.

While his father, Gary, was serving as head coach of the Houston Texans, Klint was in his early 20s toiling as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M and believed it was time to find a way to support his own household.

“I was making $17,000,” Kubiak recalled. “I was recently married and didn’t feel like I was contributing much to the relationship. I felt like I had to go make some money, and another year as a GA wasn’t going to get it done.”

So he called up a cousin who worked for an oil company and took a job doing inventory on pipe in East Texas. The money was good and the work was fine.

Until a phone call made him realize what he had left behind.

“I just wanted to see what life was like outside of football,” he said. “It wasn’t terrible. It was a great job, but I found out pretty quickly something was missing and that was the joy of being a coach.

“I don’t remember a lot about that job other than I knew I was out of my element.”

The call

Uzoma Nwachukwu was a great receiver at Texas A&M and one in which Kubiak saw a bright future. So he rode him hard.

So hard, in fact, that Kubiak expected they would never talk again after his decision to leave the program for the oil industry.

Yet there was Nwachukwu’s number popping up on his phone as he made the long drive home from work just two weeks into his new career.

“He basically said, ‘Hey, thank you for working with me and making me better,’” Kubiak said. “I ended up quitting that job the next day and trying to get back into football.”

It was always going to be his path even if he needed that brief detour to remind him.

“That phone call was the realization that these relationships are what it’s about,” he said. “It’s kind of like being a teacher. You build great relationships. You’re just teaching football instead of a subject. I didn’t want to mess around too much more in the oil fields after that.”

He returned to the sidelines, and it wasn’t long before the accolades and money would follow.

Kubiak, now the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator preparing to coach against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, is expected to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

He can’t sign or announce any deal until after the Super Bowl, but the financial security he once sought outside of football has now come from the game into which he was born.

“I’m still really thankful for those years because you find out a lot about yourself and see how much you love something when you’re willing to work hard at it even if it doesn’t provide you with that immediate monetary success,” he said.

Family business

It’s no surprise the 38-year-old Kubiak found his way back to coaching.

His father, who won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Denver Broncos, was consumed by the game, and it became a part of the family.

Klint’s brothers, Klay and Klein, both work in the NFL as well.

He remembers being 12 and going to the team facility with his father and seeing all the other coaches, whom he knew from their frequent visits to the family home.

“You go through a lot of adversity and find out a lot about each other and what people are made of,” Kubiak said. “You get really close through that.”

While there are obvious benefits of following in the footsteps of a successful father in terms of opportunity and name recognition, Kubiak also experienced the drawbacks.

There were times he felt the pressure of trying to chase down that Super Bowl win his father won with the Broncos. He’s over that now.

“As you get older, you just realize you just have to be your own man,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be talking to you guys if it wasn’t for my dad. Obviously, I don’t get to coach in the NFL at a young age without him allowing me to be on his staff. But you get on a staff like that as the coach’s son, you better make sure you make him proud. You don’t want to be slacking at all. It’s how my mom and dad raised us.”

‘Bittersweet’ departure

The man Gary and Rhonda Kubiak raised became a brilliant offensive coach. Yet it’s the person he is off the field many around the Seahawks prefer to talk about.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said of Kubiak’s expected departure. “Because he’s such a great person in addition to being a great coach.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp has enjoyed getting to play for him this year and appreciates the standard he has set.

“He’s awesome,” Kupp said. “He’s so mild-mannered, but the most upset he gets is when he’s upset at himself for something. He holds himself to such a high bar that it calls everyone else to be there as well. If your head coach is pissed off because of a situation he put himself in, you start thinking, ‘How can I be better?’ I love how he goes about things in that regard.”

One of the biggest lessons Kubiak took from being around some of the game’s greatest coaches was to try to learn from them without trying to emulate them.

It’s something his father tried to drive home from a young age.

“The thing that stands out from him is you always have to find a way to be yourself because the players will see right through it if you’re not,” he said. “It’s really easy advice. Try to be the best version of yourself. Don’t try to act like my dad or Norv Turner or Mike Zimmer or Mike Macdonald. You can take lessons from them, but you have to be genuine.”

Simple philosophy

Kubiak has his own family now.

He and his wife, Tessa, have four children, though he keeps his home life extremely private, other than to share his family and faith are his proudest accomplishments.

Kubiak also happens to be pretty successful as a coach, leading one of the league’s best offenses.

His philosophy remains simple.

“It all comes down to giving your players the best chance to be successful,” he said. “You can sleep well at night if you put all your work into that.”

Kubiak has done that with an old-school focus on the running game as the foundation for his new-school concepts.

“Something that’s always been important to us is to be able to run the football against an eight-man front,” he said. “Then we build our game plans off of that. The NFL is about making explosive plays. It’s a really important part of the game. But to me, if you can’t establish the run and protect your quarterback, you’re going to have a hard time doing anything else.”

Spoken like a man who was always meant to coach, even if he took a detour to the oil fields.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.