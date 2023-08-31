82°F
Raiders News

How much are the Raiders worth now?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 6:35 am
 
Raiders fans celebrate after a late-game score against the New England Patriots during the seco ...
Raiders fans celebrate after a late-game score against the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The valuation of the Raiders continues to rise in Las Vegas, with the Silver and Black now worth $6.2 billion.

The team’s value increased 22 percent over last year, jumping $1.1 billion since 2022, according to Forbes annual ranking of NFL team values.

Since relocation talk began, the Raiders value has steadily increased, going from $2.1 billion in 2016, to $3.1 billion in 2020 when the team began playing at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders’ current value has doubled since their Southern Nevada tenure began.

With the massive surge in valuation it should be no surprise that the Raiders were No. 1 in the NFL in ticker revenue, with the team generating more than $90 million off home games last year.

Outside of their own games, the Raiders also pulled in $70 million off non-NFL events at Allegiant stadium last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

